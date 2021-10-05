Impossible? No More. New BZP Finally Brings Branding to Zoom

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to months of client requests, veteran hybrid/virtual event services provider Performedia has just announced the launching of its new BZP or Brandable Zoom Player. Now event and meeting organizers can include their own branding, sponsor banners, and a host of audience engagement possibilities, without any downloads (not even of Zoom software) required for attendees.

While video-conferencing and meeting platforms have grown exponentially in use and improvements during the past year and a half, one thing that hasn't changed is the inability for clients to include their own branding, or that of their sponsors, on the platform. Now, thanks to BZP, there is a quick and easy way to do it. All organizers need is a single Zoom account (which can also optionally be provided by Performedia) and they can add the following elements to their attendees' Zoom experience:

Static and/or rotating ad banners, that can be clickable, with clicks tracked

Text ticker, which can include clickable links, for instant messages to attendees

Fly-on any HTML page, let attendees interact with it, remove it at will

Interactive elements such as confetti and other customizable overlays

No need for attendees to install Zoom software – yet it still accommodates live captioning, break-out rooms, raising hands, Zoom apps, etc.

"Many of our clients use Zoom extensively," says Performedia founder and president Peter Hackes, "and we were surprised there was so little branding – even for Zoom – on their player. Now Zoom events can have the same branding amenities that people have come to expect from other online platforms."

Performedia expects to provide the BZP as a standard service offering to start, and later as automated software as a service (SAAS) offering. Performedia is also making available low-cost addons for the BZP, such as paid registration, certificates of completion for continuing education, and event microsites. The company is also putting the finishing touches on a similarly equipped webcast player that works with all the major streaming services.

Those interested in testing out the BZP with their own Zoom accounts can do so at no charge, by going to www.performedia.com/bzp . Those who wish to test the offering without using their own zoom account can contact Performedia for a link that works with one of Performedia's Zoom accounts.

For more information, contact Arnob Roy at [email protected], or 703-994-6000.

