Impossible Objects Announces European Commercial Availability of World's Fastest 3D Printer

NORTHBROOK, Ill. and ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial-level 3D printer and materials manufacturer, Impossible Objects, Inc., has announced that its flagship high-speed, high-volume CBAM 25 3D printer is now available to European customers, following its global debut in June.

Having grabbed the attention of the North American market following its launch at this year's RAPID+TCT tradeshow, the impressive capabilities of the CBAM 25 – which can print a sixty-micron thick part layer every four seconds – have already seen several US customers invest in the award-winning* solution, with the first unit scheduled for installation by the end of 2024.

The news of the Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) solution's widened availability underscores Impossible Objects' rapid progress in reaching the global market and represents a significant milestone in the transition of 3D printing from prototyping to mass production. The announcement also ties in with the company's successful exhibition at Formnext in Frankfurt, where the 3D printer received much interest.

"As expected, the enormous interest that the CBAM 25 enjoyed following its unveil a few months ago was mirrored last week in Frankfurt," says Steve Hoover, CEO, Impossible Objects. "We had some very strong interest at the show with manufacturers in key vertical sectors, including one or two major automakers, who were impressed not only with the machine's speed but also its ability to produce strong precise parts without warping and shrinkage and with unrivaled flatness."

A New Era of Industrial Additive Manufacturing

Achieving 15 times the printing speed of HP's MJF and substantially faster than both SLS and FDM technologies, the CBAM 25 is the fastest 3D parts printer. For reference, this is the same speed difference between the fastest human runner and a Formula 1 race car. Producing composite parts using carbon fiber, fiberglass, nylon and PEEK that are several times stronger than conventional 3D printing with tight tolerances to 100 microns and low costs for volume production the CBAM 25 is opening large new markets for additive manufacturing.

"With the revolutionary CBAM process and the speed of the CBAM 25, our superior materials, and lower cost, we are fulfilling the 3D printing promise," adds Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of Impossible Objects.

"We are revolutionizing 3D printing and are delivering what others have promised but not achieved. We have invented a whole new way of 3D printing radically different than legacy methods and that is changing the way things are made.

"Our goal is to make better parts that rival CNC machining at lower cost and faster throughput so that we can meet production needs. Our success in markets including aerospace, defense, electronics, transportation, and otherwise have demonstrated the Incredible superiority of our approach," concludes Swartz.

Impossible Objects customers include Siemens, Honeywell, Electrafly, Boeing, Ricoh, US Air Force, RIT, UAMMI, US Navy, NIAR, US Army and many others.

*SMTA International's 2024 GLOBAL Technology Award in the 3D Printing category.

About Impossible Objects, Inc.

Founded on the belief that materials science innovations will drive the next wave of manufacturing, Impossible Objects is transforming the industry with its CBAM technology. Combining the speed of traditional manufacturing with the flexibility and design capabilities of 3D printing, Impossible Objects delivers advanced composite materials at unprecedented speeds. As we scale our technology across multiple industries; aerospace, automotive, electronics, robotics, consumer products, and industrial components, we are empowering manufacturers to achieve new heights in production efficiency and part performance.

For more information, please visit: https://impossible-objects.com/3d-printers/ or contact 001 847.400.9582 / [email protected]

