Impresa Legal Group Files RICO Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake, Adin Ross & George Nguyen for Colluding to Finance Music Botting Campaigns

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresa Legal Group filed a RICO lawsuit against Stake, Drake, Adin Ross and George Nguyen on behalf of plaintiffs LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hines, alleging that Drake, Ross and Nguyen colluded together, with facilitation by Stake, to use the platform to discreetly transfer money to each other to finance fraudulent music botting campaigns.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and claims that Drake, Ross and Nguyen worked to use Stake's Tipping feature to exchange funds to deploy bots, create fraudulent streams of Drake's music, fabricate popularity, disparage competitors and music label executives and distort recommendation algorithms.

The complaint alleges that Stake's user-to-user Tipping feature is wholly encrypted and substantially unregulated, enabling users to secretly send unlimited quantities of money in a strategic way that falls outside of the parameters of any financial regulator and convert Stake-based cryptocurrency to cash.

The complaint asserts that Drake and Ross transmitted money to Nguyen, who coordinated directly with bot vendors, clipping channels and streaming farms to artificially inflate play counts of Drake's music and suppress the success of other music artists.

Ridley and Hines, who were both Stake users, assert that all Stake users have been misled by Stake's misrepresentation that it is a legal, harmless and safe gaming platform. The result of the conspiracy as alleged in the complaint is that "Stake.us preys on consumers in Virginia and nationwide who are lured into real money gambling, exposing consumers to substantial risks of gambling addictions and jeopardizing their and their families' financial well-being."

The lawsuit points to multiple public transactions between Drake and Ross, where they exchange funds ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition, the complaint illustrates how Drake, Ross and Nguyen have each been paid to promote Stake and have received payments through the platform. These undisclosed transactions are part of the RICO scheme designed to mislead consumers into playing a rigged game.

