Impresa Modular Announces Branded Factory Initiative

Flexible design options, quality from a controlled environment, and the ability to construct a home quickly and cost-effectively are hallmarks of today's modular construction. The targeted facility will be approximately 200,000 sq. ft. and will build select designs for its Impresa Modular franchisees and a limited group of builders/developers. The targeted location will serve a strategic area within a day's delivery that is currently underserved by other modular factories. This includes key markets in cities such as Atlanta, Augusta, Greenville, Columbia, Asheville and Charlotte.

"The southeast is an underserved and booming market for offsite modular construction. Developers and investors have finally discovered today's modular construction, and Impresa can reduce the risk of conversion to a new way of project delivery," said Ken Semler, CEO.

Impresa has secured its initial investment through APG Capital out of Raleigh, NC with Jim Anthony Jr. as President, and is currently in discussions with a select group of additional developer investors. The company is also vigorously seeking qualified employees in every construction category. Planning to full capacity, a factory of this size will employ more than 100 full-time staff and produce an average of more than 20 complete modules per week.

Leading the new factory initiative as President is Dan Hobbs, a 14-year industry veteran who has revitalized and operated multiple modular factories. According to Mr. Hobbs, on the current trajectory, limited production should start as early as October, ramping up to full production by March of next year.

"Our plant will incorporate many of the design advantages of existing industry concepts, together with leading edge software for design, process control and inventory management. As always, workforce is key and we are driving to assemble top talent in all disciplines," said Dan.

About Impresa Modular

Founded in 2008, Impresa Modular is the only nationwide modular home builder in the country, and is well-known for an unparalleled internet marketing and sales reach for home buyers discovering offsite modular construction. Using its extensive network of more than 20 existing factories, Impresa Modular is able to design and build custom modular homes which it delivers across most of the U.S. through franchisees and its Direct Sales team. For additional information contact Jacki Wendorf at (877) 410-6244, [email protected] or visit our website www.ImpresaModular.com.

