Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa Embraces Digital Transformation with Infor

MILAN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Italian civil engineering and construction leader Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa, has selected an Infor enterprise software suite based around Infor LN. The suite for 700 users incorporates enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and analytics (Birst) capabilities, and will support Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa's digital transformation strategy. With a focus on consolidating processes to boost visibility and enhance forecasting, the strategy is designed to support expansion into new emerging markets and cement Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa's position in existing territories.

Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa selected Infor based on both the capabilities of the software and its ability to scale for future growth. Crucial to the decision was Infor's ability to facilitate best practices in corporate governance, risk management and reporting, as well as tight cost control across every customer project to support reporting and planning.

"Our digital transformation strategy is intrinsic to Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa's expansion into new markets, and Infor will form a fundamental part of this," comments Augusto Lambertino, group IT director at Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa. "Through reducing manual processes and streamlining operations — from tighter cost control on projects to shared reporting and enhanced financial visibility across the whole organisation — we are in a strong position to meet our current and future goals and consolidate our reputation for quality and service in the industries we serve."

"The scale and complexity of Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa's business means that adopting common processes and centralising reporting are imperative to establishing a foundation for expansion," comments Laurent Jacquemain, Infor vice president for Southern Europe. "With construction projects spanning rail, roads, ports and hospitals, having a means of consistently tracking costs and feeding these back into planning is key to managing both service and profitability. Impresa Pizzarotti & C. Spa's decision to invest in ERP, EAM and analytics capabilities from Infor will afford it the visibility to make the very best decisions on its future direction."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com. Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:

Richard.Moore@infor.com

+447976111243

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

