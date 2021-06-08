Impresiv Health & Inovaare Announce Strategic Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresiv Health and Inovaare are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Impresiv Health's industry-leading consulting services for payer organizations with Inovaare's innovative Appeals & Grievances, Regulatory Compliance and CMS Program Audit readiness solutions for health plans.

"There is a natural fit between our two organizations, in the way we think and the clients we serve," said Marcus Fontaine, President of Impresiv Health. "By combining our proven expertise in service operations with the leading real-time compliance software, both of us can deliver tangible added value for our clients. Together, working as one team, we will place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies' respective strengths. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption and implementation of technology to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard.

"The synergy between Impresiv Health and Inovaare forms a dynamic, full-spectrum consulting services and digital transformation solution," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare Corporation. "This partnership empowers health plans to efficiently migrate appeals and grievances, regulatory compliance, and audit and monitoring processes to a cloud-based platform that helps to lower costs, reduce compliance risk and improve member experience."

The Impresiv Health/Inovaare partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, technology automation and deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients through a successful transformation. Inovaare's industry-leading health plan platform automates complex Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial appeals and grievances as well as compliance workflows. Impresiv Health will complement Inovaare solutions with technology and project management resources during implementation and provide clinical expertise to maximize operations and custom workflows.

About Impresiv Health

Impresiv Health is a healthcare consulting partner specializing in clinical & operations management, enterprise project management, professional services, and software consulting services. We help our clients increase operational efficiency by delivering innovative solutions to solve their most complex business challenges. For every client opportunity in which we are engaged, Impresiv Health delivers a multidisciplinary team with the right balance of skills, experience, and expertise to solution successful results.

Your success matters, and we know it. That's Impresiv.

www.impresivhealth.com

CONTACT: Jessica Powers | VP of Sales | 407.698.3514 | [email protected]

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare transforms complex compliance processes by designing configurable solutions so healthcare organizations can collect real-time data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management system. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant software solutions features best-practice regulatory processes to help healthcare organizations efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness, reduce non-compliance risks and lower overall operating costs.

www.inovaare.com

CONTACT: Tom Wagner | Director of Marketing | 949.554.8147 | [email protected]

SOURCE Impresiv Health

Related Links

www.impresivhealth.com

