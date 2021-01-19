Impresiv Health and Bluestream Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Telehealth Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresiv Health and Bluestream Health are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Impresiv Health's industry-leading consulting services for payer organizations with Bluestream's HIPAA-Compliant telehealth platform offering best-in-market video connectivity along with clinical workflows, patient and expert queue management, and real-time reporting.

The partnership with Bluestream Health will now allow Impresiv to be able to deliver accountable care organizations (ACO) and payers with telehealth services – helping to provide better patient care management, improve costs, efficiencies and overall care.

"There is a natural fit between our two organizations, in the way we think and the clients we serve," said Marcus Fontaine, president of Impresiv Health. "The synergy between Impresiv Health and Bluestream forms a dynamic, full-spectrum consulting services, and digital transformation solution. By combining our proven expertise in service operations with Bluestream's workflow-oriented virtual care platform, both of us can deliver tangible added value for our clients. Together, working as one team, we will place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption and implementation of technology to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies' respective strengths.

"Leading organizations in the healthcare space are increasingly focused on outcome-based care models that rely on a combination of flexible technology and scalable process," said Brian Yarnell, president of Bluestream Health. "We are excited to partner with Impresiv Health to help payers deliver virtual care programs that have a lasting, measurable impact on patient health outcomes."

The Impresiv Health/Bluestream partnership brings together industry leading expertise in business and technology strategy, organizational change management, and technology automation to help support clients through a successful transformation.

Bluestream Health's intuitive and flexible virtual care platform, which combines secure video with medical workflows across the care continuum, connects healthcare providers, interpreters, and patients in a single solution and is scalable to meet the evolving needs of clinics, health systems, and payers. Impresiv Health will complement the Bluestream platform with technology and project management resources during implementation and provide the clinical expertise to maximize operations and custom workflows.

About Impresiv Health

Impresiv Health is a healthcare consulting partner specializing in clinical & operations management, enterprise project management, professional services, and software consulting services. We help our clients increase operational efficiency by delivering innovative solutions to solve their most complex business challenges. For every client opportunity in which we are engaged, Impresiv Health delivers a multidisciplinary team with the right balance of skills, experience, and expertise to solution successful results.

Your success matters, and we know it. That's Impresiv.

www.impresivhealth.com

CONTACT: Amanda Malmborg | Director of Marketing | 407.698.3514 | [email protected]

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a leading telehealth enabler to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream Health is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits each month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Our virtual care management platform provides clinics, health systems and payers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex video enabled clinical workflows.

https://www.bluestreamhealth.com/

CONTACT: Erin Farrell Talbot | Farrell Talbot Consulting | 917.232.9309 | [email protected]

