Impresiv Health and Innovaccer Partner to Build the Future of Health

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare consulting firm Impresiv Health has partnered with Innovaccer Inc.—a leading healthcare technology company—to enhance clinical operations and care quality and meet compliance standards through the use of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Impresiv Health will help Innovaccer drive operational excellence with its innovative solutions for complex business challenges.

The Innovaccer Health Cloud will be a part of the broader clinical model crafted by Impresiv Health to redesign care management, utilization management, and population health strategies. Together, Innovaccer's integrated Data Activation Platform and Impresiv's clinical advisory services will let providers and care teams get a 360-degree view of their patients, reduce IT costs, enhance the quality and cost of care, and improve population health outcomes.

As the role of technology increases in every aspect of business, companies need to focus on digital transformation to keep up with competitors. This partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to accelerate innovation.

"We're thrilled to have Innovaccer join our team of partners," said Marcus Fontaine, President of Impresiv Health. "This partnership is a natural fit and positions Impresiv and Innovaccer to offer an unmatched service and technology solution. Working with a like-minded technology vendor to enhance our capabilities and support our clients' business and regulatory needs is exciting."

The partnership will also combine the companies' knowledge of healthcare business and technology strategy, automation and deployment, and organizational change management to streamline transformation and optimize data-based decisions.

Impresiv Health will provide technology and project management resources to optimize operations and customize workflows. Together, Innovaccer and Impresiv will connect and curate the world's healthcare information to make it accessible and useful by enabling organizations to care as one.

"Healthcare technology is transforming rapidly, creating challenges for payers, providers, and healthcare consumers," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Our strategic partnership with Impresiv Health will help consumers receive cost-effective, personalized, and high-quality care. This partnership will help us enhance financial, operational and quality outcomes. It will help us toward our mission to build the future of health."

About Impresiv Health

Impresiv Health is a healthcare consulting partner specializing in clinical and operations management, enterprise project management, professional services, and software consulting services. Impresiv Health helps increase operational efficiency by delivering innovative solutions to solve the most complex business challenges for both payers and providers. Impresiv Health is an award-winning consultancy that has been recognized nationally with Inc5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

