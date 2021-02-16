imPRESS & OPI Partner to Create Press-On Nails in THE Most Popular OPI Colors

The mani mavens at imPRESS have spent nearly a decade perfecting gel press-on nails into an instant gratification manicure that is quick, foolproof, and hassle-free. The brand's revolutionary Patented Dual-Layer Superhold Adhesive System and its NEW PureFit technology ensures that the press-on fits seamlessly and is safe on natural nails, yet durable and long-lasting. The new OPI x imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure combines this leading technology with richly pigmented, fashionable colors to bring affordable luxury directly to consumers.

"imPRESS Press-On Manicure is the fashion nail market leader and trendsetter. We pride ourselves on delivering not only the best performance, designs and finishes to our consumers, but the best assortment of colors as well – just like OPI," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. "It was only natural for these two brands to come together to create this extraordinary collection."

"With OPI x imPRESS we're giving women more options when it comes to application," says OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "For the first time ever, consumers can get iconic OPI color paired with trending press-on nails, offering nearly instant DIY manicures in the shades they know and love. My go-to colors Malaga Wine (deep red) and Strawberry Margarita (bright pink) are both included – these press-on nails are perfect - whether for a last-minute date night or a day at the beach."

Available in ten best-selling OPI shades, each kit includes 30 nails, a prep pad, and a manicure stick. With no glue needed and no dry time, chips, or smudges, all you have to do is just press on & go!

Alpine Snow - A fresh, crisp white

Funny Bunny - A soft white that's irresistibly sweet

Bubble Bath - Sweet candy pink as ethereal as floating bubbles

Samoan Sand - A warm beige-pink

Dulce de Leche - A taste of sweet creamy nude

Strawberry Margarita - Sip into this bright pink and enjoy

Cajun Shrimp - A spicy shade of coral

Malaga Wine - A rich, intoxicating wine-red

Lincoln Park After Dark - Where midnight meets purple

Suzi Talks with Her Hands - Hands down, a stand-alone gray

OPI x imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure has a suggested retail price of $9.99 and can be purchased online at ULTA.com and imPRESSmanicure.com and in ULTA stores

