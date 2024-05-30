imPRESS Beauty Announces Celebrity Manicurist, Tom Bachik, as Brand Ambassador

Renowned celebrity manicurist and trendsetter, Tom Bachik brings deep-seated expertise in nail trends and health to the best selling brand

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Manicure from KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, announces celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik , is joining the imPRESS family again as a brand ambassador in support of its robust, award winning offerings of the EASIEST NO GLUE press-on manicures & pedicures.

Tom Bachik x imPRESS Beauty Tom Bachik x imPRESS Beauty

Building upon the existing relationship as a result of previous collaborations and partnerships, imPRESS Beauty is thrilled to welcome back Tom Bachik in the role of brand ambassador. With over 28 years of experience, Tom is the go-to nail professional for celebrity events, red carpets, fashion shows and editorial shoots. He is a trusted name in the industry, often providing commentary and insights for media and designers. His experience in developing product innovations and application techniques makes him the perfect spokesperson for the trailblazing innovations of the imPRESS Beauty brand.

imPRESS has spent over a decade, perfecting gel press-on nails into an instant and effortless, salon quality manicure. Slim and comfortable, imPRESS looks and feels like your own nails thanks to imPRESS' PureFit Technology, for an at-home or on-the-go mani that is quick, foolproof, and hassle-free. Upon launch, imPRESS Manicure revolutionized the beauty industry and quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio. The brand continues to innovate with fashion forward styles and designs, now offering magnetic, mirror powder, and chrome/multi-glitter effects that are not achievable with nail polish, and would normally be costly and time consuming in the salon. Alongside these new style offerings, imPRESS brings a new level of security to its pre-applied nail adhesive with their new and improved, patented dual-layer Super Hold Adhesive which allows your nails to stay put and perfect for up to 7 days. No chipping, no smudging, and no dry time.

As brand ambassador, Tom will support and promote the brand's hero nail products and latest drops. The announcement coincides with imPRESS' recent unveiling of their Matching Mani/Pedi Collection, with the brand introducing its revolutionary press & go technology to toes for an instant at-home pedicure. Available in a variety of colors and designs, you can achieve the easiest, coordinating mani & pedi in just minutes. The matching Mani & Pedi Collection helps consumers celebrate with flawless summer styles that are guaranteed to elevate your look and make a synchronized statement.

"I am so excited to partner up again with imPRESS Beauty in support of their safe and easy at-home manicures that help people everywhere embrace and experiment with style and creativity," says Tom Bachik, Celebrity Manicurist. "From their on the nose effects and designs to their innovative PureFit Technology, imPRESS nails take the guesswork out of trend-forward self expression. Being a part of its evolution and consistent innovation is a joy!"

Kristin Giarusso, Global Marketing Director for KISS & imPRESS, adds, "We are thrilled to once again be working with Tom and having him represent the imPRESS brand. His creativity, unique designs, pulse on trends and footprint in the nail industry make him the perfect partner for the brand and an invaluable resource."

colorFX, the Matching Mani/Pedi Collection and other imPRESS nail offerings are available online at impressbeauty.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @impressbeauty #imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSmanicure

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]





SOURCE imPRESS Beauty