imPRESS Beauty Returns to Governors Ball with the imPRESS Salon

Along with on-trend videos and educational messaging from the imPRESS ambassadors, festival attendees can come by the imPRESS activation and glam up their concert look with complimentary NO GLUE applications of imPRESS nails and lashes in a flash. The 1-Step imPRESS Press-On Manis and Press-On Falsies are applied effortlessly, and removal is easy with no damage to your natural nails or lashes. Attendees can get their glam on and elevate their festival looks in just minutes – just press on and go.

In addition to applying and sampling manis and lashes, attendees will be able to get free samples of the easiest NO GLUE pedi, which is waterproof and perfect for any occasion. Marketing efforts to build brand awareness, including social ads that drive consumers to TikTok Shop, will support the onsite activation. .

"imPRESS connects with consumers firsthand and meets them where they are," said Richard Gallucci, SVP of KISS Global Sales. "Beyond traditional advertising, it is important to expand the consumer awareness of our No Glue imPRESS nails and lashes at pop culture moments that resonate with them. imPRESS has proven to grow market share and household penetration by being present and educating consumers through application in a fun and experiential way - and engaging with brand fans while we do it".

imPRESS Press-On Manis and Falsies are available online at impressbeauty.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Ulta, CVS, and Walgreens.

Stay Connected on Instagram and TikTok: @impressbeauty #imPRESSManicure #imPRESSFalsies #GovBallNYCximPRESS

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE imPRESS Beauty