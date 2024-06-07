imPRESS Beauty Returns to Governors Ball with the imPRESS Salon

News provided by

imPRESS Beauty

Jun 07, 2024, 13:02 ET

The award-winning imPRESS NO GLUE manicure and lashes partner with Governors Ball to give festival goers an all-access pass to main stage beauty

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Beauty from KISS, the world's leader in professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to make its debut at  The Governors Ball to immerse festival goers with an imPRESS NO GLUE Mani and Lash Salon all weekend long. This year's festival will attract over 150,000 attendees and host a line-up featuring some of the biggest musicians in the business, including Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, among many others.

Continue Reading

Along with on-trend videos and educational messaging from the imPRESS ambassadors, festival attendees can come by the imPRESS activation and glam up their concert look with complimentary NO GLUE applications of imPRESS nails and lashes in a flash. The 1-Step imPRESS Press-On Manis and Press-On Falsies are applied effortlessly, and removal is easy with no damage to your natural nails or lashes. Attendees can get their glam on and elevate their festival looks in just minutes – just press on and go.

In addition to applying and sampling manis and lashes, attendees will be able to get free samples of the easiest NO GLUE pedi, which is waterproof and perfect for any occasion. Marketing efforts to build brand awareness, including social ads that drive consumers to TikTok Shop, will support the onsite activation. .

"imPRESS connects with consumers firsthand and meets them where they are," said Richard Gallucci, SVP of KISS Global Sales. "Beyond traditional advertising, it is important to expand the consumer awareness of our No Glue imPRESS nails and lashes at pop culture moments that resonate with them. imPRESS has proven to grow market share and household penetration by being present and educating consumers through application in a fun and experiential way - and engaging with brand fans while we do it".  

imPRESS Press-On Manis and Falsies are available online at impressbeauty.com and in mass retailers and drugstores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Ulta, CVS, and Walgreens.

Stay Connected on Instagram and TikTok: @impressbeauty #imPRESSManicure #imPRESSFalsies #GovBallNYCximPRESS

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE imPRESS Beauty

Also from this source

imPRESS Beauty Announces Celebrity Manicurist, Tom Bachik, as Brand Ambassador

imPRESS Beauty Announces Celebrity Manicurist, Tom Bachik, as Brand Ambassador

imPRESS Manicure from KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, announces...
imPRESS Press-On Manicure & AriZona® Beverages Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Nail Collection

imPRESS Press-On Manicure & AriZona® Beverages Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Nail Collection

imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS, the world's leader in professional quality nail products, is thrilled to unveil its latest co-branded...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics