imPRESS Beauty Takes Over Gansevoort Plaza in New York City with An Immersive, Two-Day Pop-Up Experience - imPRESS Beauty Summer Beach Club

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Beauty is thrilled to announce its first-ever consumer pop-up event - imPRESS Beauty Summer Beach Club! The two-day immersive experience will allow consumers to experience complimentary manicures and lashovers, receive Press-On Pedicure samples, and learn about the latest product innovations from imPRESS Beauty. The imPRESS Beauty brand offers revolutionary No Glue Press-On Manicure, No Glue Press-On False Lashes and its must-have No Glue Press-On Pedicure. The pop-up features six cabanas where consumers can receive these summer-perfect salon applications, learn all about the products, experience an array of surf-inspired photo moments and hear live DJs bring the beach vibes to the heart of downtown New York City.

"We're so excited to bring imPRESS Beauty products to more consumers through our first-ever consumer pop-up event," says Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing. "The brand embodies effortless beauty with its exclusive and patented press-on technology that promises salon quality manicures, pedicures, and lashes in minutes.

KISS Products Inc. launched imPRESS Press-On Manicure over a decade ago and it quickly became the #1 brand in the KISS portfolio thanks to its easy, no glue needed application and trendy, fashion forward styles. Since 2012, imPRESS Press-On Manicure has been revolutionizing the beauty industry with DIY manicures and pedicures that are quick, foolproof, flawlessly beautiful. Most recently, the brand brought this same breakthrough, press & go no glue needed technology to the lash category with imPRESS Falsies for the most convenient lash application yet. The easy, one-step process is perfect for lash beginners and experts alike, leaving no mess and no mistakes.

imPRESS Beauty Summer Beach Club will be located at Gansevoort Plaza at 38 Gansevoort Street, and will be open to the public on Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th from 10am to 6pm.

