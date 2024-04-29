Impress Communications is Leading the Way with "Tree-Free" Paper Sourcing

Tree-Free paper is a cutting-edge, sustainably produced, product

made from bamboo and cotton.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress Communications is thrilled to announce its latest expansion in eco-friendly printing solutions with Tree-Free paper. As an industry pioneer for the past four decades, Impress has always been ahead of the sustainability curve. Impress is at it again with its new line of packaging materials, made with 25% cotton and 75% bamboo. You read it right, this stock eliminates the need for trees.

The future of sustainable paper production is bamboo, so no questions asked - Impress is going above and beyond to embrace new materials that will preserve our planet.

In alignment with Impress' sustainability action plan, compliance is key. Tree-free is not just FSC Certified, but it is recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and made using hydro-energy.

Sustainability is the backbone of Impress Communications. By partnering with this eco-friendly material, Impress promises that no corners will be cut regarding product quality. Impress believes Tree-Free paper is a groundbreaking solution that is better than any predecessor. The high-quality fibers provide a soft and smooth quality that is whiter and holds color better than previous paper materials. Sugarcane bagasse is in the past and bamboo and cotton are here to stay.

Tree-Free proves that sustainability and quality can not only co-exist, but sustainable integration can (and will) expand consumer trust. Impress' "Customer First" approach ensures their materials are customizable and Tree-Free is no different. Tree-Free is 18pt double uncoated cardstock, perfect for die-cutting, foiling, and embossing.

In 2022-2023, Impress' sustainable production saved over three million kilowatts of electricity and saved over 35,000 trees.

Join Impress as they continue to lead the way on socially responsible packaging with Tree-Free paper and create a pivotal environmental impact.

About Impress Communications

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Impress Communications is a full-service packaging solutions provider that offers branding solutions, specialty printing, customized packaging, and sustainable sourcing. Impress Communications boasts decades of experience serving various industries — including e-commerce, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical brands- from state-of-the-art packaging engineering to dedicated logistics solutions.

SOURCE Impress Communications