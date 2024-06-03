Impress Communications recognized for "Environmentally Sound" packaging at the 2024 PIASC Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress Communications, pioneers in sustainable printing and packaging solutions, recently landed four awards at the 2024 Printing Industries Association of Southern California (PIASC) Excellence Awards, including the Best of "Environmentally Sound" award.

PIASC, the largest graphic arts trade organization in the United States, held its annual awards show at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, CA. It was here where Impress rose above industry competition and proved once again, that they are setting the standard in sustainability.

For Impress, receiving the Best in "Environmentally Sound" award, for its 100% PCW sheet and environmentally friendly packaging. They also received Best of in "Art Prints" and "Sheet-Fed," validating that high-quality packaging is not only capable of meeting client and consumer needs but can help preserve our planet and exceed industry standards.

For more than forty years, Impress has been embracing sustainable packaging. It has ingrained eco-conscious materials and practices into every aspect of its company, from the custom ink lab to the warehouse. Impress is FSC Certified, offering biodegradable and fluorocarbon, chlorine, and dye-free. Impress even developed one of North America's first H-UV Komori, high-efficiency, low-energy presses.

Adding another certificate to their name, Impress Communications also claimed the 2024 Merit certificate for "They Said it Couldn't be Done." This category is for printers who exceed limitations and expectations when tackling the numerous challenges faced on the toughest jobs. Impress has always used innovation and fortitude to rise above competitors, and they'll continue to do so while pushing industry limits.

The PIASC Excellence Awards are judged by a team of distinguished professionals with a minimum of 10+ years in the graphic arts industry. The judging process is completely anonymous with each entry assigned a number code. The judges consider the printing quality, degree of difficulty, and technical expertise.

About Impress Communications

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Impress Communications is a full-service packaging solution provider that offers branding solutions, specialty printing, customized packaging, and sustainable sourcing. From state-of-the-art packaging engineering to dedicated logistics solutions, Impress Communications boasts decades of experience serving various industries — including e-commerce, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical brands.

