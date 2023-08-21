Impress, Europe's #1 Clear Orthodontics Brand, Opens First Location in New York City

Modern, State-of-the-Art Clinic is the First of Several New Locations Planned as Part of Aggressive U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress , a leader in modern orthodontics and the #1 brand of clear orthodontics in Europe, proudly announces the highly anticipated opening of its state-of-the-art clinic in New York City. The clinic, located at 9 W 19th Street , marks a significant milestone as the brand's first location in New York and 11th clinic in the U.S. Tennis superstar Paula Badosa will join the Impress team at the grand opening on August 24 as she launches her global partnership with the orthodontic pioneer. Impress currently operates in more than 160 cities across eight countries, making it one of the largest networks of orthodontic clinics in the world, with several more U.S. openings planned as part of its North American expansion.

Impress

Impress has transformed the invisible orthodontics industry with its exclusive treatment approach that combines advanced technology - including CBCT X-rays, 3D scanners, patented treatment planning software and in-house tools - with the best personalized orthodontic medical care available. Unlike other orthodontics services, Impress combines in-person clinic visits with virtual monitoring and appointments through its mobile app, available seven days a week.

A trailblazer that is digitizing a traditional industry, Impress' proprietary technology in conjunction with the application of artificial intelligence, enables its medical team to more accurately diagnose and develop highly effective treatment plans. Impress's AI technology combines existing tooth and root positions to anticipate movements inside the bone, allowing for faster, better, and more predictable orthodontic treatment. The system of removable aligners consists of a series of transparent splints that exert progressive pressure on the teeth, to gradually reach the end goal. Impress can treat virtually any case, with the average invisible aligner treatment time lasting between 6 and 12 months - a fraction of the time of traditional braces.

"As a leader in modern orthodontics, we are thrilled to extend our services to New York, a vibrant and diverse community that mirrors our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Dr. Kjeld Aamodt, Co-founder and Chief Orthodontist at Impress. "Our mission is to provide a personalized and transformative orthodontics experience, delivering outstanding results that positively impact our patients' lives. We look forward to inviting New Yorkers into our beautiful new location and helping them achieve confident and healthy smiles."

During their complimentary consultation in New York, Impress patients will meet with an expert licensed doctor to receive a full oral health check-up before any treatment takes place. Each patient's aligners are then designed directly by Impress experts, using cutting-edge 360º X-rays and 3D intraoral scans to craft a fast and effective treatment plan. The Impress app then allows patients 24/7 access to their experienced medical team to serve any needs and consult patients in between face-to-face clinic appointments, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life. Patients also have access to Impress' full global network of clinics, including Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco in the U.S., and 160+ cities across the UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Ukraine, and Germany.

By combining state-of-the-art technology with world-leading medical expertise to create efficiencies within the business, treatment at Impress is much more affordable than with other providers - without ever compromising patient care or results. Impress also offers flexible payment plans, and accepts FSA/HSA, and insurance, including all out-of-network dental benefits like Delta Dental, Guardian, Metlife, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna and Principal.

For more information, or to book a consultation at the new NYC clinic, please visit Smile2Impress.com .

About Impress

Founded in Barcelona in 2019, Impress is the #1 clear orthodontics brand in Europe and one of the largest chains of orthodontic clinics in the world. Impress completely redesigned the invisible aligner industry with its modern approach and hybrid, tech-driven orthodontic clinic model, and in just three years became the #1 brand and category leader in Europe. The company provided expert medical care to more than 50,000 patients globally and counting. After merging with Uniform Teeth in 2022, an orthodontic clinic with over five years' experience based on the west coast of the United States, Impress added North America to its already remarkable portfolio, which includes Spain, Portugal, Italy, the UK, France, Ukraine, and Germany. Impress specializes in invisible orthodontics with a new philosophy that combines health with technology. Its unique concept has a specialized in-house team that uses the highest medical technology to treat all cases and guarantee the best smiles. It is committed to making the orthodontic experience easier and more convenient for everyone, by guaranteeing personalized medical care through state-of-the-art technology. Impress has the highest NPS (84) of the industry and continues to innovate. Learn more at Smile2Impress.com .

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

A FINN Partners Company

(212) 715-1659

[email protected]

SOURCE Impress