IMPRESS INDIVIDUAL LASH KIT SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 BEAUTY AWARDS WINNER

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Lashes announced that the Individual Lash Kit was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Beauty Awards. The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/beautyawards2026.

imPRESS

imPRESS Lashes continue to redefine at-home beauty with its Individual Lash Kit, bringing effortless, salon-inspired results to DIY consumers. Featuring pre-glued, press-on technology, the kit is designed for easy hybrid lash mapping with 60 customizable lashes in lengths from 8mm-16mm. Complete with a guided lash map to recreate viral looks, each set delivers a natural finish using lightweight, ultra-soft fibers-plus seamless, damage-free removal. Available in three different styles, Classic Natural, Classic Volume, and Classic Wispy, to completely personalize any lash look.

"We're so excited that our imPRESS Individual Lash Kit has been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Beauty Awards winner. This award win reflects our commitment to making beautiful, customizable lashes accessible for everyone, thanks to our no glue technology," said Meagan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager of imPRESS Lashes.

Launched in February 2026, imPRESS Falsies retail for $20.99 and are available at ULTA, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, CVS, Amazon, and impressbeauty.com.

Follow us on Instagram @impresslashes #imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSFalsies

The imPRESS Individual Lash Kit is covered by the U.S. Patents Nos. 12,171,288 and 12,171,291.

About imPRESS Lashes

ImPRESS offers high-quality, no-glue DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes designed for beauty that's always ready to go. Powered by exclusive Press-On & Go technology, each look applies effortlessly, allowing more time for life and less time getting ready. For more information, visit www.impressbeauty.com.

SOURCE KISS Beauty Group