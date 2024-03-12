imPRESS® Press-on Falsies and Her Campus Set Their Sights on Bright Futures as They Launch the imPRESS for Success Scholarship

imPRESS Press-On Falsies Donates $25,000 to Support Gen Z College Students

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, imPRESS Press-On Falsies and Her Campus are honoring female accomplishments with a $25,000 donation to empower the dreams of Gen Z college students.

Specifically, imPRESS Press-On Falsies , the first-ever underlash applied press-on lashes, and Her Campus , the #1 media brand for college women, are joining forces to kick off imPRESS Press-On Falsies' first-ever imPRESS for Success Scholarship . The scholarship will recognize five impressive college students, who will each score a $5,000 scholarship, bolstering their academic journey and beyond. It reinforces both companies' shared commitment to giving back to Gen Z by supporting their educational goals and endeavors, and celebrating a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.

Kim Bremer, Global Director of Lash Marketing at KISS Products, USA, is proud to partner with Her Campus for this collaboration, saying, "At imPRESS, we're all about celebrating Gen Z's beauty inside and out. We're thrilled to be able to give back in a way that empowers these students for their passions and cheers them on for their unique, individual beauty transformations. The scholarships will not only give these amazing students a head start, but they'll also get their very own imPRESS Press-On Falsies gift pack to help them look and feel their best while they are accomplishing their dreams."

"Hot on the heels of our 2024 Spring Creators Loft, where imPRESS Press-On Falsies and Her Campus provided Gen Z content creators with mentorship and educational programing, this scholarship underscores both brands' commitment to increasing access to learning opportunities," says Windsor Western, co-founder & President of Her Campus Media. "Her Campus centers our work around championing Gen Z in every way possible. Our expertise on how to best reach Gen Z coupled with imPRESS' dedication to its community is the perfect combination to really make a splash and change lives."

Students can apply for the imPRESS for Success scholarship via the submission form where they will be prompted to share what makes them imPRESSive and how they express their beauty inside and out. Submissions will be open from March 8 - April 5, 2024, with winners to be announced the week of April 22. To qualify, applicants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of application, and a legal resident of one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia in the United States. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a 2- or 4-year school or vocational/certification program.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 Gen Z media and marketing ecosystem, reaching this generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 50,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,000+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades.

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS, makers of imPRESS® and KISS products, offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com

SOURCE Her Campus Media