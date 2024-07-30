imPRESS Press-On Manicure Teams Up With Fashion Brand, kate spade new york, For Limited-Edition Product Capsule

The imPRESS x kate spade new york NO GLUE Fashion Mani collection is a part of kate spade new york's 'Self-Care Starter Kit' featuring exclusive wellness products with a charitable giveback designed to cultivate a positive outlook and to spark a life filled with joy and optimism.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS Press-On Manicure from KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, is thrilled to announce the launch of their limited edition collection in partnership with global lifestyle brand, kate spade new york. Achieving the EASIEST mani in minutes allows anyone to up their self-care routine and add joy & optimism to their beauty routine – just peel, press and go! NO GLUE needed means no mess or stress!

The imPRESS Press-On manicure is included in a multi-brand product collection with the release of the kate spade new york 'Self-Care Starter Kit'. The curated capsule of limited-edition items, each sold separately, will have a charitable giveback designed to cultivate a positive outlook, and includes lifestyle brands Bala Bangles and The Five Minute Journal alongside imPRESS Manicure.

imPRESS Press-On Manicure has spent over a decade perfecting gel press-on nails into instant and effortless DIY manis and pedis. Slim and comfortable, imPRESS looks and feels like your own nails thanks to High Tech PureFit Technology for an at-home or on-the-go mani or pedi that is quick, foolproof and hassle-free. The patented Super Hold Adhesive allows your nails to stay put and perfect for up to 7 days. No chipping, no smudging, and no dry time means these nails are ready-to-wear in minutes and are the perfect addition to your at-home self-care routine or just to press on to brighten your mood.

imPRESS Manicure has created seven unique nail designs that are sure to spark joy with bright colors and fun designs. The designs include kate spade new york's signature green hue, complemented by classic black and white polka dots and stripes, and pops of color and florals, reflecting the brand's iconic codes. Each mani kit contains 30 perfectly manicured press-on nails with prep pad, mini nail file, and cuticle stick. imPRESS Manicure boasts a fast and easy application, offering up to 7 days of superior hold while being safe on natural nails. 10% of net sales from the purchase of the imPRESS x kate spade new york NO GLUE Fashion Mani Collection will benefit Taraji P. Henson's the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

The collection includes:

Flower Hour : Bold blooms with kate spade new york's signature style.

: Bold blooms with kate spade new york's signature style. Petal Pop : Little flowers with a big impact, perfect for a playful look.

: Little flowers with a big impact, perfect for a playful look. Lucky Stripes : Bright stripes for a fresh and vibrant appearance.

: Bright stripes for a fresh and vibrant appearance. Grass is Greener : Inspired by kate spade new york's signature green hue.

: Inspired by kate spade new york's signature green hue. Signature French : Classic French manicure with a colorful twist.

: Classic French manicure with a colorful twist. Cabana Chic : Striking stripes for a smart and stylish look.

: Striking stripes for a smart and stylish look. Scene Stealer: Bold colorblock design for a standout statement.

"The partnership with kate spade new york felt like a natural and incredible way to bring beauty & fashion even closer together for such an important cause," says Kristin Giarusso, Global Marketing Director at KISS Products Inc. "We believe that this collection, by combining the playful and joyful nature of kate spade new york's patterns that inspired the nail designs and the ease of imPRESS, will bring joy to all who wear them."

imPRESS Manicure x kate spade new york collection is available for $12.99 online at www.katespade.com, www.katespadeoutlet.com, www.impressbeauty.com, www.ulta.com and select Ulta stores. Follow us on Instagram @imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSManicure #imPRESSxKateSpadeNY.

About imPRESS:

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with its innovative Press-On & Go technology, imPRESS delivers fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. imPRESS is a part of KISS Products Inc, the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

About Kate Spade New York:

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE imPRESS Beauty