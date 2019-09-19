Impress Software Announces New ERP Software Solution

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress, leading ERP software solution company, is pleased to introduce to the marketplace, Impress Global, the next generation of business management software for the apparel decorating and promotional products industries.

Impress Software, founded in 1993 and backed by over 20 years of industry expertise, is proud to announce the release of Global, their latest ERP solution developed specifically to meet the unique needs of screen printers, apparel decorators, embroiderers, and printers of promotional goods. Powered by OSAS, this solution provides improved adaptability, ease-of-use, and scalability to meet the needs of today's marketplace.

"Our commitment remains the same, to develop business management solutions that support the specific needs of our clients and fosters their growth. The release of Impress Global is the latest example of that dedication," stated Adam Brister, Director, Impress.

By completely updating the user interface and adding several options to configure the menus and workflow, Impress Global provides an improved and more efficient user experience. In addition, the solution has been developed on a Microsoft SQL database, offering users the streamlined ability to add new features, functionality and applications that will scale as their business grows.

Other notable features:

Dynamic Task Panes

Advanced Document Delivery

Configurable Interface

Integrated Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Robust Production Center Application

The Global solution provides the opportunity for the Impress team to build new applications and deliver enhanced support to customers in the decorated apparel and promotional goods industries.

For more information on the Global solution and Impress, please visit our website at https://www.impresserp.com/.

Impress, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution developed for the unique needs of the apparel decorators and promotional product industries. The robust business management solutions offer full production scheduling, inventory control, and financial integration, developed as a complete system from beginning sales order entry through the printing, embroidery, and accounting processes. Impress has been serving the apparel decorators and promotional product industries for more than 20 years. More information about Impress is available at https://www.impresserp.com/.

