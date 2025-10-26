impress.ai Unveils Savos: The AI Hiring Ally That Ends Disconnected Hiring

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- impress.ai today announced the launch of Savos, a revolutionary AI-powered hiring ally designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in modern recruitment: disconnected hiring. Savos is a sophisticated multi-agent system that seamlessly connects recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates, streamlining communication and improving two key metrics that matter most: time from application to interview and interview-to-hire ratio.

The Hidden Costs of Disconnected Hiring

Modern recruitment has become a tangle of tools, hand-offs, and guesswork. As AI-powered application bots flood inboxes, hiring teams spend more time managing noise than making decisions. Recruiters get buried under a mountain of resumes, chasing feedback that never comes, juggling a dozen tools that barely talk to each other. Hiring managers walk into interviews unprepared, while the candidates wait in silence.

The result? Slow decisions, wasted interviews, and missed talent.

"The hiring landscape has become an AI arms race as AI-powered assessment tools clash with AI-enhanced candidate submissions," said Dr. Vaisagh Viswanathan, CEO & Co-Founder, impress.ai. "The answer isn't full automation; it's smarter augmentation, delivered through multi-agent AI systems that seamlessly embed into hiring workflows supporting every action. This approach elevates human judgment, ensuring we shift the focus back to what truly matters: people."

Introducing Savos: The AI Hiring Ally that Connects People, Not Just Processes

At the heart of Savos is impress.ai's proprietary technology, deploying a trio of specialized AI agents designed to understand and align the goals of recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates. Savos optimizes every stage of the hiring lifecycle - dramatically cutting the time from application to interview and improving the interview-to-hire ratio, ultimately resulting in faster, more informed, and more successful hires.

Three AI Agents. One Unified Hiring Experience.

For Hiring Managers: A real-time interview assistant ensures each interview is informed and impactful, empowering hiring managers to make confident decisions with tailored insights into candidates' strengths and role fit.

For Candidates: A single AI-guided touchpoint creates a consistent, engaging experience, ensuring candidates feel valued and connected throughout the hiring process.

For Recruiters: Savos transforms recruiters into talent architects, equipping them to design smarter talent strategies and shape the future of recruitment.

Fast, Seamless Deployment: A Cohesive Hiring Journey

Savos can be deployed the same day, instantly creating a cohesive and efficient hiring journey that prioritizes human connection over rigid automation. By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, Savos enables recruitment teams to make smarter decisions faster, improving both the speed and quality of their hiring outcomes.

For more information, visit www.impress.ai/savos or contact [email protected] .

About impress.ai

Headquartered in Singapore, impress.ai is a global leader in recruitment automation. Accredited under IMDA's Accreditation@SG:D programme, impress.ai offers Agentic AI recruitment solutions across Singapore's public sector, including key government agencies and ministries. The platform also serves as the backbone of talent acquisition at leading universities and financial institutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

