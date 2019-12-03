Impression Joins GlobalSign's Certified Regional Partner Program

BOSTON and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and the leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Johannesburg, South Africa-based Impression has become a GlobalSign Certified Regional Partner (CRP), addressing the critical security needs of its customers with a highly scalable managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) service.

Impression offers deep experience as a locally created & leading Digital Identity solutions provider covering a broad area of technology – making it an ideal match for GlobalSign. The company has created a unique Consent Engine encompassing Engage, Agree, Trust & Manage modules tailored specifically for companies concerned with both digital signatures and digital identities.

Engage – An omnichannel engagement platform that allows communication and seamless shifting across several digital channels so that agreements are always at your fingertips, regardless of your device.

– An omnichannel engagement platform that allows communication and seamless shifting across several digital channels so that agreements are always at your fingertips, regardless of your device. Agree – Design, then generate, documents and prefill them with data from trusted sources. Send signature requests to one or many people who can act sequentially or in any order, you decide. Once everyone has signed the document, Impression can mail it back or drop it back in the document storage system of choice. Send it. Sign it. Sorted.

– Design, then generate, documents and prefill them with data from trusted sources. Send signature requests to one or many people who can act sequentially or in any order, you decide. Once everyone has signed the document, Impression can mail it back or drop it back in the document storage system of choice. Send it. Sign it. Sorted. Trust – A broker for ensuring that a customer's agreement process remains compliant and that the integrity of the transaction is maintained. This module onboards and promotes strong digital identities as a mechanism for interacting with the digital world.

– A broker for ensuring that a customer's agreement process remains compliant and that the integrity of the transaction is maintained. This module onboards and promotes strong digital identities as a mechanism for interacting with the digital world. Manage – Every document signed with Impression contains a full audit trail of the process followed, maintaining the chain of custody. Customers can also track documents throughout their journey via dashboards noting when requests are opened, how the document is paged through, signed and ultimately returned.

"We are thrilled to become a partner with GlobalSign. Not only does it allow us to offer more compelling solutions to our clients, it also positions us perfectly for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Warren Blackbeard, Head of Sales, Impression. "Identity is your most valuable commodity and our partnership will help to create a more secure environment for South Africans to interact digitally."

GlobalSign provides cloud-based, highly scalable PKI solutions for enterprises needing to conduct safe commerce, communications, content delivery and community interactions. The company's identity and security solutions enable businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities, as well as automate authentication and encryption.

Impression is a South African solutions provider that has helped public sector, financial services, healthcare and retail organizations digitize and democratize their processes so that people can transact with them on any device, even without access to data. Impression's customers combine its digital identity, document workflow, eSignature, analytics and chatbot modules to solve complex problems to digitally transform their organisations.

Blackbeard added: "Making our solutions accessible to all citizens within South Africa is vitally important. We wanted to create something that will even reach rural parts of the country. It is for this reason that we have created patented solutions that anyone with a mobile device can interact with."

"We are very pleased that Impression has joined our Certified Regional Partner program," said Henry Krumins, Head of Sales and Marketing, GlobalSign. "They will be an important addition to help facilitate global adoption of GlobalSign's range of identity and security solutions in their region."

About Impression

Founded in 2011, Impression is the leading provider of e-signature solutions in South Africa. Our patented approach is locally created whilst commiting to making this innovative technology available to the public enabling true social inclusion to fully realize digital transformation in South Africa. For more information, visit www.impression-signatures.com

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO Cloud KK and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

Impression Contact

Warren Blackbeard

Head of Sales

Phone: (27) 81 711 7077

Email: warrenb@impression.cloud

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

GlobalSign

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE GlobalSign

Related Links

https://www.globalsign.com/en

