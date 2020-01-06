Impressions Expo, Formerly The Imprinted Sportswear Shows, Set to Stage in Long Beach this Month

Josh Carruth, Show Director, states: "We are very proud to be taking on the Impressions name as well as to provide you with everything under the sun needed to make your decorated-apparel business a success." This includes a realigned conference program with a new name, impressU, featuring new content and introductory, intermediate, and advanced courses.

In addition, show-floor events are free for attendees with an expo pass and will include the following:

Innovation Zone: A micro factory showcasing the manufacturing life cycle of a printed garment — from raw/roll to being packaged and delivered.

Relaxed, 20-minute sessions delivered by the best and brightest in the decorated-apparel industry. Onsite Learning: Free show floor sessions including everything from marketing successes to understanding new and cutting-edge technology.

To find out more about attending the Impressions Expo event in Long Beach, head to ImpressionsExpo.com/longbeach.

About Impressions Expo

Impressions Expo is the premier trade show dedicated to the imprinted and decorated- apparel industry. With more than 40 years as an industry gathering place for networking, sourcing and education, Impressions Expo focuses on everything from fashion blanks and promotional items to supplies necessary to complete finished designs in screen and digital printing, heat transfer, embroidery and more. Each of the five annual trade shows also feature more than 40 seminars and hands-on workshops to keep attendees updated on all the latest trends and topics, from graphic design to final application. Five shows are produced annually in each region of the U.S., including: Long Beach, CA; Atlantic City, NJ; Baton Rouge, LA; Orlando, FL; and Fort Worth, TX. For more details, visit ImpressionsExpo.com.

