Impressions Expo to Debut 'Ruckus' Industry Event During Long Beach Trade Show

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressions Expo (formerly the Imprinted Sportswear Shows), the premier trade show for the decorated-apparel industry for the past 43 years, will kick off its trade show on Jan. 16 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center with a full conference program, impressU, followed by the expo floor opening on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. for registered attendees.

To follow, opening night will feature THE industry event — "Ruckus:" One Event. One Industry. One Night. Bring the tribe together under one bridge. The event, which will be held in conjunction to the show, will feature:

Food trucks and libations in a beer garden

VIP areas

Live music, featuring openers Galo Pachecho and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, followed by the headliner — a multi-platinum artist to be revealed at the event.

"This idea has been more than two years in the making," says Josh Carruth, Impressions Expo Show Director. "It has taken a tremendous amount of collaboration and planning, and we are so proud of what our teams and partners have pulled together for the industry — a night to set aside differences and celebrate our community and the value they bring to millions of lives every day. We often find trade shows to be strictly business and laser focused on the daily requirements for our businesses to be successful. This event is meant to highlight those successes and is themed to several of the lifestyles and markets our customers' products support, such as action sports and the music industry — areas in which you'll find quite a lot of decorated apparel and specialty printing, which is what our customers do."

Ruckus is open to all Impressions Expo attendees and exhibitors. Wristbands for entry must be worn and can be picked up at various locations around the trade show floor as well as outside the party entry points. For more information on attending Impressions Expo in Long Beach, visit ImpressionsExpo.com/longbeach.

About Impressions Expo

Impressions Expo is the premier trade show dedicated to the imprinted and decorated-apparel industry. With more than 40 years as an industry gathering place for networking, sourcing and education, Impressions Expo focuses on everything from fashion blanks and promotional items to supplies necessary to complete finished designs in screen and digital printing, heat transfer, embroidery and more.

SOURCE Impressions Expo