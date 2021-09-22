Impressions Vanity Announces Partnership With Disney

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressions Vanity is excited to announce its collaboration with Disney to help add a sprinkle of magic to your home. Launching this summer, the collaboration will celebrate your favorite characters in a stylish way. The full collection will feature dozens of custom beauty accessories, including makeup bags, travel cases, ring lights and various styles of mirrors. New items will drop periodically throughout 2021 and 2022.

"We were really inspired to create a line of fun and innovative new products, for beauty enthusiasts and Disney fans alike,'' said Kevin Choi, CEO of Impressions Vanity Company. "We are delighted to expand our product range to include these playful styles for customers of all ages."

The debut collection includes:



Ariel Seashell Compact Mirror: A seashell shaped compact mirror equipped with a 2x magnified top mirror. Featuring energy-efficient LED lighting that simulates daylight for better color accuracy and will never need bulb replacement. Turn on/off with a simple tap on the touch-sensitive sensor switch or hold down to adjust brightness.

Minnie Mouse LED Wall Mirror: Minnie Mouse mirror outlined with an LED strip light. This wall mirror features app controlled functions that can change colors, pulsate to the beat of a song, adjust brightness and offers natural lighting.

Mickey Mouse LED Wall Mirror: Comprising all the features and functionalities similar to the Minnie Mouse mirror, shaped in the classic Mickey Mouse silhouette.

Mickey Mouse Glow Me LED Beauty Ring Light: Rechargeable cell phone ring light shaped and outlined with an LED strip light after Mickey Mouse. Designed to clip onto a phone or tablet for on the go convenience and offers three levels of lighting for any occasion.

Minnie Mouse Glow Me LED Beauty Ring Light: Comprising all the features and functionalities similar to the Mickey Mouse ring light, shaped in the iconic Minnie Mouse silhouette including her signature red bow.

Disney Princess Handheld Mirrors: A shield design hand-held mirror outlined by a dimmable LED light. Includes a magnetic ball standing base to dock the mirror for hands-free use. Featuring designs inspired by six Disney Princesses each one speaking to the artistic style of the character they represent: Jasmine, Ariel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and Cinderella.

Disney Princess LED Compact Mirrors: Complete the set with the rechargeable LED compact mirror including artistic features and characters complementary to the Princess handheld mirror. Equipped with a 2x magnified top mirror and a Qi wireless charging base to charge Qi-compatible devices.

Explore Impressions Vanity's exciting new launch with Disney online at impressionsvanity.com. For future updates follow Impressions Vanity on Instagram at instagram.com/impressionsvanity.

About Impressions Vanity®

Impressions Vanity has revolutionized the beauty-furniture industry by releasing beautifully designed items with the most innovative technology. Best known for their SlayStation® Vanity Tables and Hollywood Vanity Mirrors, the brand holds pride in launching the newest styles designed with quality in mind.

