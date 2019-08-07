Impressions Vanity Launches New Integrated LED Strip Light Mirror Collection--The Royale Series
Aug 07, 2019, 10:23 ET
TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impressions Vanity Company is excited to announce the launch of its first vanity mirror collection consciously targeting both men and women, The Royale Series. Inspired by the classic Las Vegas lights, the collection features three vanity mirrors with strip lights never before seen by the company. Available in-store and online at impressionsvanity.com. The official release date for The Royale Series is August 12, 2019.
"Our marketing team has put a laser-beam focus on the Royale series and ensured we carried across a new avenue within our brand," said Jasmine Naziri, Marketing Director of Impressions Vanity. "I wanted to highlight our new luxury series in the sexiest and sleekest way possible, commemorating that editorial aesthetic."
The Royale Series pre-launch will be made exclusive to Beautycon Los Angeles attendees on August 10-11, 2019, at a discounted rate. Customers can look forward to a revolutionary collection featuring integrated strip LED lighting, designed to last longer than traditional light bulbs, eliminating bulb replacement.
The debut collection includes:
- Royale Elegance ($299): High-grade, polished horizontal mirror with built-in energy-efficient LED strip lights. Includes a touch sensor providing warm, cool, and natural light options, with the capability to adjust the brightness to the ideal setting.
- Royale Influence ($299): Comprised of all the features and functionalities similar to the Royale Elegance and is displayed in a polished vertical orientation.
- Royale Petit ($99): A personal-sized countertop mirror with a magnetic ball joint to effortlessly detach for travel and allow for a full 360° mirror rotation. Includes Qi wireless technology for easy charging along with a touch-sensitive dimmer switch. Available in 5 colors: White, Charcoal, Silver, Rose Gold, and Champagne Gold.
"We are celebrating advanced, innovative items that can easily be appreciated and cherished by all people of all ages. Our customers can easily feel like the superstars they are every morning with a little help from our Royale mirrors," continued Jasmine Naziri.
The Royal Series will be available exclusively online, as well as the company's flagship store in Tustin and its second location in Melrose. For more information visit impressionsvanity.com and follow Impressions Vanity on Instagram at instagram.com/impressionsvanity for future updates.
