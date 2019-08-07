Impressions Vanity Launches New Integrated LED Strip Light Mirror Collection--The Royale Series

The Royale Series pre-launch will be made exclusive to Beautycon Los Angeles attendees on August 10-11, 2019, at a discounted rate. Customers can look forward to a revolutionary collection featuring integrated strip LED lighting, designed to last longer than traditional light bulbs, eliminating bulb replacement.

The debut collection includes:

Royale Elegance ($299): High-grade, polished horizontal mirror with built-in energy-efficient LED strip lights. Includes a touch sensor providing warm, cool, and natural light options, with the capability to adjust the brightness to the ideal setting.

($299): High-grade, polished horizontal mirror with built-in energy-efficient LED strip lights. Includes a touch sensor providing warm, cool, and natural light options, with the capability to adjust the brightness to the ideal setting. Royale Influence ($299): Comprised of all the features and functionalities similar to the Royale Elegance and is displayed in a polished vertical orientation.

($299): Comprised of all the features and functionalities similar to the Royale Elegance and is displayed in a polished vertical orientation. Royale Petit ($99) : A personal-sized countertop mirror with a magnetic ball joint to effortlessly detach for travel and allow for a full 360° mirror rotation. Includes Qi wireless technology for easy charging along with a touch-sensitive dimmer switch. Available in 5 colors: White, Charcoal, Silver, Rose Gold , and Champagne Gold.

"We are celebrating advanced, innovative items that can easily be appreciated and cherished by all people of all ages. Our customers can easily feel like the superstars they are every morning with a little help from our Royale mirrors," continued Jasmine Naziri.

The Royal Series will be available exclusively online, as well as the company's flagship store in Tustin and its second location in Melrose. For more information visit impressionsvanity.com and follow Impressions Vanity on Instagram at instagram.com/impressionsvanity for future updates.

