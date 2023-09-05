Impressive Chinese Debut Pushes "Oppenheimer" Past $170 Million in IMAX Global Box Office

IMAX® Reaps Massive 30% Share of Opening Weekend Box Office in China for Christopher Nolan Masterpiece on Only 721 Screens

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that "Oppenheimer" has reached $170 million in global box office across its network — making it the fifth highest grossing IMAX release of all time.

The Christopher Nolan/Universal film reached the milestone thanks to a strong debut in China, where the IMAX network took in $10.2 million through Monday — 30% of the opening weekend box office on less than 1% of Chinese screens. IMAX claimed the top ten highest grossing locations nationwide for the release through the weekend. "Oppenheimer" is now the biggest IMAX opening of a Hollywood film in China this year, capping the company's highest grossing summer (June-August) ever in China.

"In its impressive debut in China, 'Oppenheimer' showed that it's nowhere near finished dazzling audiences worldwide with its bold and uncompromising vision," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "IMAX commanded a full third of the film's opening weekend box office China on just 1% of the country's screens, offering a powerful demonstration of our surging market share around the world."

The strong opening of "Oppenheimer" in China underscores the breadth of its success at the box office across a wide swath of countries and cultures. "Oppenheimer" stands as the highest grossing IMAX release ever in fifteen markets worldwide, including Argentina, Chile, Finland, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The film is a top five all-time IMAX release in 60 markets globally, including the United States.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" was shot in IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time, portions in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax).

