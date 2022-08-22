Impressive Cooking Benefits of Australian Macadamia Nut Oil According to Strength Genesis Founder Derek Alessi Ph.D.

Foodie loved and doctor approved, this "new olive oil" is known for high temperature cooking and a rich buttery taste.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over olive oil, watch out avocado oil, there is a new cooking oil that outperforms them all and its nickname is Liquid Gold.

For years the standard for healthy cooking oil was olive oil. More specifically extra virgin olive oil. And for good reason...extra virgin olive oil is high in heart healthy omega-3 fats. These are the types of fats that help the cells of the body repair and improve health. Furthermore, olive oil is versatile and is used in many cooking and baking recipes such as eggs, chicken, vegetables and brownies.

However, olive oil has some limitations.

It has a relatively low smoke point at 350-degrees Fahrenheit which does not lend itself to high heat cooking or grilling

Olive oil is relatively bland and does not provide tremendous flavor

100% Cold-pressed, Australian Macadamia Nut Oil is the best-kept health secret most individuals probably never heard about according to Strength Genesis founder Derek Alessi Ph.D.

Consuming macadamia oil may support heart health. It has high levels of monounsaturated fat. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), monounsaturated fats can lower levels of bad cholesterol, which, in turn, can reduce a person's risk of heart attack and stroke.

Macadamia oil is a source of antioxidants. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, free radicals in the body can cause oxidative stress ( 1 ).

This may play a role in aging and the development of a number of diseases. Consuming antioxidants, however, may help counter these free radicals. Macadamia oil is also rich in oleic acid, an unsaturated fatty acid that has antioxidant properties according to research ( 2 ).

Strength Genesis has been importing Australian Macadamia Nut Oil since early 2019 and has seen the majority of their sales stem from health enthusiasts and foodies.

When you compare Macadamia Nut Oil to Olive Oil the difference is clear:

Cold-pressed Australian Macadamia Nut Oil has a much higher smoke point, when compared to both olive oil and butter

The smoke point is also called the burning point of oil and can change the properties of oil from being very healthy and high in omega-3 good fats, to ineffective.

Macadamia Nut Oil has a natural buttery taste which is prefered by many people when cooking meat, eggs and vegetables.

Alessi continues: I have been working with individuals for 28-years at Dr. Derek Health & Fitness helping them to lose weight, drop body fat, reduce or eliminate medications and improve the quality of their lives. What you put into your body matters - a lot. I stand behind this product 100-percent for its health benefits and performance. I'm so convinced that this SUPER OIL will become your new favorite healthy cooking oil that I will give you a complimentary bottle to try and include an amazing cookbook called Cooking with Gold to help you prepare delicious meals."

At Strength Genesis , all of their products are ethically sourced from the highest quality natural ingredients: New Zealand Grass Fed Protein, Icelandic Cold-processed Omega-3 Fish Oil, Delicious Living's award winning 100% Australian Cold-pressed Macadamia Nut Oil and more. Then, all products are packaged in either glass or metal containers. They have eliminated the use of unnecessary styrofoam, mylar, and plastic in their containers, shipper boxes, and master cartons.

StrengthGenesis.com is a food and supplement retailer founded in 2017 and is owned by parent company Live It Fit LLC. Strength Genesis is best known for their Award winning 100% Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Molecularly Distilled Omega-3 Cold-processed Fish Oil and New Zealand Grass Fed Whey Protein. Strength Genesis is committed to providing products and packaging that are both good for people and the planet.

