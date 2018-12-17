Impressive Growth Opportunities Identified for AR, VR and Security Analytics Markets

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, announced significant findings in the AR & Mixed Reality, Video, VR & OTT, and Digital Security markets.

Improved Hardware, 5G, Cloud, and Enhanced Dev Tools Set to Accelerate AR Market

2018 was a significant year for Augmented Reality (AR) with new entrants in the market, new smart glasses launched, new and improved platforms and portfolios, and generally more enthusiasm and curiosity from the public to explore the technology. "New entrances across hardware and software, along with expanding incumbents, are reshaping the AR landscape, providing more opportunities for customers and developers," said Eleftheria Kouri, Research Analyst at ABI Research. Read more.

VR's Consumer Market Success Spurs Growth in Enterprise VR PoC Projects

The consumer Virtual Reality (VR) market continues to dominate in terms of both shipments and value chain revenue, and by 2023 the consumer VR hardware market will reach US$5 billion in revenues.

"There are still remnants of the early days of VR, with heavy fragmentation and scarcity of content, but this is decreasing over time," says Eric Abbruzzese, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. Read more.

Riding on the AI and Machine Learning Wave, Security Analytics to Reach US$12 Billion by 2024

Advanced-level data analytics, bolstered by technological advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, permeate every major market and digital security is, fortunately, no exception. "The increased frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks are causing the security ecosystem to flourish and push the industry into the hunt for more reliable, in-depth, and high-quality security analytics intelligence," said Dimitrios Pavlakis, Industry Analyst for ABI Research. Read more.

