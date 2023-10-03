Impressive results of clinical study leads DolCas' award-winning botanical into women's health space

High Potency Ginger Extract Reduces Menstrual Cramps in New Study

LANDING, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-potency ginger extract was shown to help mitigate menstrual cramping in a new clinical study. The award-winning, all-natural extract, Ginfort®, by DolCas Biotech, LLC, demonstrated abilities to significantly lessen the severity of cramping and other associated symptoms in healthy women with recurring dysmenorrhea. The company will showcase Ginfort® at the biggest natural ingredients show in North America, SupplySide West; October 23-27, 2023 Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, booth #2445.

Primary dysmenorrhea—the clinical term for pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS)— is the most common gynecological burden that affects between 45-95% of women in their reproductive years. PMS is primarily expressed by intense lower abdominal cramps that can span from two to three days and up to two weeks, leading to extended absences from work or school. PMS can also be accompanied additional symptoms, such as nausea, headache, vomiting, and/or back pain. Many sufferers find themselves dependent on pain medications or hormone-based oral contraceptives for relief.

Published in September 2023, in the The Open Access Journal of Complementary & Alternative Medicine, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at the clinic of the Chennai Meenakshi Multispecialty Hospital, Chennai in India. In the study1, 50 female subjects aged 18 to 35 years and suffering from recurrent, moderately intense menstrual cramps for at least six periods, and with no identifiable nonhormonal cause, received either 100 mg of Ginfort twice a day, or a placebo for two consecutive menstrual periods. Pain was measured via two methods during each period: Visual Analogue Score (VAS) as the main measure, and verbal multidimensional scoring system (VMS) as the secondary one. Changes in the accompanying symptoms were also assessed.

Results showed that Ginfort supplementation reduced menstrual cramping and its severity from the first cycle, with a remarkable 84% reduction in spasms following two months of continuous dosing. Additionally, the women reported relief from other accompanying symptoms. Nausea, which affected roughly 80% of the women was completely eliminated four weeks into the trial and remained absent throughout the 8-week investigation. Other commonly associated discomforts such as vomiting, diarrhea, lower back pain also showed marked improvements. All participants expressed complete satisfaction with the treatment.

Excessive inflammatory uterine prostaglandin secretion, particularly PGE2 and PGF2, are believed to lie behind the acute uterine muscle contractions, leading to cramps and other discomforts. "The nutraceuticals sector is now actively showing interest in addressing women's health, particularly menstrual stress which affects many women in the prime of their lives," remarks Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs for DolCas Biotech, LLC. "For many in this demographic, PMS has not been satisfactorily addressed in the botanical space. There is still a need for safe and effective alternative therapies."

Many women seeking natural agents for relief turn to traditional therapies, such as heating pads, aromatic oils, ginger root tea, as well as ginger-based salves and hot compresses, but their effectiveness remains elusive. Ginfort is a high-potency ginger extract powder, standardized to greater than 26% gingeroids and concentrated with the oleoresin of ginger. It was developed by Olene Life Sciences, using its proprietary Aqueosome® technology which converts liquid extracts into powders using low amounts of excipients and green energy while naturally retaining a rich presence of active gingerols and shogaols. Ginfort's lipophilic polyphenols are made more water-soluble by this technology and benefit quality and efficacy aims, with an end-product that is highly shelf-stable.

"Ginfort is the first formulated ginger active to be studied for its ongoing positive affect on PMS," Jackson-Michel continues. "Previous studies focused more on the root's short-term 'quick-shot' action. While acute-dose studies can be useful in targeting the seemingly fleeting nature of premenstrual discomforts, they still lack consideration of the dance of hormones, lifestyle factors, and genetic predispositions that put some women at greater risk for unhealthy prostaglandin and leukotriene imbalances in the first place."

Uniquely, Ginfort's clinical study addresses these limitations by analyzing the effect of a low, but potent dose of stable actives through extended, cumulative intake, delivering benefits to the uterus and beyond." The active components of ginger, gingerols and gingerdiones, are believed to suppress the synthesis of COX-2 enzymes into the inflammatory prostaglandins. However, lack of standardization and poor stability has limited its health applications until now.

"Ginfort is our first product clinically researched to support women's health," says Jackson-Michel. "This study delivered the validation sought by nutraceutical companies targeting natural solutions in the women's health and PMS-support domain and marks our entry into this nascent space".

