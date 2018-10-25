Imprev Announces Launch of Marketing Automation for Douglas Elliman

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the third largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States (Real Trends 500), has launched a powerful service today for all agents nationwide: Imprev Marketing Automation. This widely-acclaimed service automatically delivers branded marketing content to agents throughout the listing process, empowering them to spend more time with clients and focus on creating an exceptional, referral-worthy experience.

"We're thrilled to provide our agents with a best-in-class marketing service," says Scott Durkin, President and Chief Operating Officer at Douglas Elliman. "Our agents are passionate about delivering true value for clients, and our goal at Douglas Elliman is to support agents every step of the way—which includes offering innovative technology services like Imprev that give them an edge over the competition and help them be productive, effective, and successful."

With Imprev Marketing Automation, Douglas Elliman agents automatically receive fully-branding marketing assets at important points in the life of an active listing, consisting of Just Listed, Open House, Price Reduced, and Just Sold content. Types of materials delivered include flyers, postcards, single property websites, social media posts, emails, and more. The service also keeps automatically-created materials up-to-date with the latest changes, such as price reductions, so materials are always in sync with the listing and compliant with real estate advertising rules and regulations.

Automation saves agents from spending hours creating marketing pieces from scratch and makes it easy to leverage every opportunity to promote themselves and their business across all channels. In addition to automation, agents have access to the Imprev Marketing Center, which allows design-oriented agents to choose from pre-approved custom marketing templates.

"Our automation service is like the marketing assistant every agent wishes they had. Before the agent even needs to think about it, our service has delivered the right marketing content to the agent's inbox," says Bill Yaman, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Imprev. "It's simple for agents to use the content to engage with their audience and build a future pipeline of referrals."

The Douglas Elliman team is also excited about the brand protection that marketing automation brings to the table. "Imprev's service gives our marketing team amazing peace of mind when it comes to managing brand assets. We know that all our agents are receiving beautiful, brand-compliant marketing materials for all channels—print, digital, and social media—and that we didn't have to spend hours creating them," shares Durkin. "Not only do our agents look like marketing geniuses in front of clients, but our marketers also look like superheroes to our agents!"

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the third largest residential real estate company nationwide. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 113 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

About Imprev

Many of the most respected brands in real estate leverage Imprev's Automated Marketing Services to set themselves apart from their competition. With Imprev, brokerages automatically create and continually update fully-branded print, digital, and social media marketing packages for all their agents' listings, giving them a recruiting edge and driving unprecedented brand consistency. Launched in 2001 and constantly updated, the Imprev platform powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises—representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America—including RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Corcoran Group, NextHome, and Hunt Real Estate, as well as Homes.com and MRIS. Discover more at www.imprev.com.

SOURCE Imprev

Related Links

http://www.imprev.com

