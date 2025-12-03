ImpriMed to Present Ex Vivo Drug Sensitivity Data in Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Oral Presentation at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Studies Demonstrate xCellSense® Platform's Ability to Predict Clinical Response and Enable Patient Stratification for Drug Development.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpriMed, a precision oncology CRO specializing in ex vivo drug sensitivity testing for hematologic malignancies, announced today that it has been selected to present two significant research studies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, Florida, taking place December 6-10.

"Being featured at ASH is an important validation of our xCellSense® platform for both pharma partners and clinicians," said Sungwon Lim, Chief Executive Officer of ImpriMed. "Our data demonstrates that ex vivo functional testing, combined with genomic profiling, can effectively predict which acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients will respond to specific therapies. This powerful combination equips drug developers and physicians with the critical evidence needed to select the most effective treatments, design innovative clinical trials, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

ImpriMed will present data from a prospective study integrating NGS-based genomic profiling with ex vivo drug sensitivity testing across a panel of 21 drugs in AML patients treated with standard-of-care regimens. The data demonstrate that ex vivo drug-sensitivity testing successfully stratified survival risk in AML patients and identified clinically meaningful genotype-drug associations. These results validate the platform's utility for drug development applications, including lead candidate selection, patient enrichment strategies, and the development of companion diagnostics.

Additionally, the company will share findings on a quantitative ex vivo drug synergy analysis methodology using primary samples from AML patients. This innovative system enables pharmaceutical companies to identify synergistic drug combinations and accurately identify the patient subgroups most likely to benefit from combination therapy.

Oral Presentation Details:

Session: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology

Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 3:15 PM - 3:30 PM

Publication Number: 939

Title: "Ex vivo drug sensitivity testing in Korean AML patients: Integration of functional and genomic profiles for predicting clinical response and survival"

Poster Presentation Details:

Session: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster III

Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Publication Number: 6137

Title: "Quantitative ex vivo synergy profiling uncovers heterogeneous combination responses in AML primary samples"

About ImpriMed

ImpriMed is a precision oncology CRO providing ex vivo drug sensitivity testing services for hematologic malignancies drug development. The company's xCellSense® platform enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to test drug candidates in patient-derived live cells, generating quantitative efficacy data and predictive biomarkers that de-risk clinical development. Supporting indications include acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. ImpriMed operates two laboratories: the Silicon Valley lab is A2LA-accredited to ISO 17025, and the Seoul lab is KGMP-certified and approved for IVD Medical Device Manufacturing, ensuring quality and regulatory compliance across global projects. The company maintains partnerships with 50+ tertiary-care hospitals worldwide.

For more information about ImpriMed's CRO services, visit www.imprimedicine.com/cro .

SOURCE ImpriMed