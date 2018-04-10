Imprimis Pharmaceuticals to feature its patent-pending cyclosporine/chondroitin sulfate and patented non-opioid MKO Melt® (midazolam/ketamine/ondansetron) formulations at the upcoming Cataract & Refractive Surgery Medical Meeting

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Imprimis representatives in Booth #2218 to learn about Imprimis' proprietary formulations and its recently launched Custom Compound Program. This new program provides high-quality compounded medications that are often difficult to find and typically needed quickly.

Imprimis formulations will be featured in the following sessions during ASCRS:

Clinical Outcomes after Use of New Combinations of Topical Antiocular Hypertensive Medications to Maintain or Lower IOP in Patients with Glaucoma – Inder Paul Singh , MD

– , MD E-poster

D ropless ® Cataract Surgery: Alternative Advanced Drug-Delivery Method for Cataract Surgery Patients – Abdullah Nasser , MD, Barry Emara , MD

– , MD, , MD Session: SPS – 308 Medications



Monday, April 16 – 2:28 PM-2:33 PM

–

Level 1, 143B

Additional formulations and ordering information will be available at Booth #2218 in the exhibit hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

ABOUT IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) is dedicated to making high-quality innovative medications accessible and affordable in all 50 states. The company's flexible business model allows a drug to be compounded or developed as an FDA-approved product through one of its subsidiaries or spin-out companies. For more information about Imprimis, please visit the corporate website at www.ImprimisRx.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include our ability to make commercially available our compounded formulations and technologies in a timely manner or at all; physician interest in prescribing our formulations; risks related to our compounding pharmacy operations; our ability to enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements with pharmacies, physicians and healthcare organizations for the development and distribution of our formulations; our ability to obtain intellectual property protection for our assets; our ability to accurately estimate our expenses and cash burn, and raise additional funds when necessary; risks related to research and development activities; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and formulations; unexpected new data, safety and technical issues; regulatory and market developments impacting compounding pharmacies, outsourcing facilities and the pharmaceutical industry; competition; and market conditions. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Imprimis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Imprimis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:

Deb Holliday

Holliday Communications, Inc.

deb@hollidaycommunications.net

412-877-4519

Investor Contact:

Jon Patton

jpatton@imprimispharma.com

858-704-4587

