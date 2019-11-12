Improv Asylum Presents New Musical Satirizing Fyre Festival

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're reading this press release, it's because you're one of the most select and influential influencers on the planet right now. For real.

There's a new show that we're not telling everyone about — it's called DUMPSTER FYRE: THE FYRE FESTIVAL MUSICAL. And trust us when we say… It. Is. Gonna. Be. Lit AF.

Again, we're keeping this pretty elite — we're not telling everyone about this new musical comedy written by Improv Asylum main stage performer Ceara O'Sullivan and musical director Steve Sarro. It's just that we want to keep it kind of select right now. But again, if you're reading this, you're good.

"Why are we saying this is not for everyone?," says Ceara O'Sullivan. "It is for everyone. We worked really hard on this and we want people to come see this show? It seems like you're invoking the same kind of hype and hubris that made the Fyre Festival such a target for satire."

Don't listen to her. This is elite. It's going up in Boston on Wednesday, November 13th and 20th at 8:00pm.

Will there be drinks and food? Well, there's a cash bar. And there will be food-ish items available. We promise to make this everything you could imagine and more.

Looking to roll deep? We've got you covered. For $1000, you can reserve the entire front row and enjoy an open bar. For those looking to roll less deep, you can reserve any other row for $500.

ABOUT IMPROV ASYLUM

For over 20 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's best comedy. Located in the heart of the historic North End of Boston, Improv Asylum is open every day of the week with their signature sketch and improv main stage revue running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. With classes, corporate training and private events, the company has performed for over a million people — a number that continues to grow with the recent addition of their New York City location. Find out more information at www.improvasylum.com

