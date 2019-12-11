Improv Asylum Pulls An All-Nighter For Charity

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From 11:30pm on Saturday, December 21st until 7:30pm on December 22nd, Improv Asylum will offer non-stop comedy -- filled with improv and sketch comedy, sets from local stand-up comedians, auctions/giveaways, and celebrity guest appearances. Tickets are available now and can be bought at https://www.improvasylum.com/shows/asylum-all-nighter/

The Main Stage cast will be joined by alumni from all over the country as well as members of the NXT and New York casts for this all-night comedy extravaganza, where 100% of the proceeds will benefit Cradles to Crayons, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide children the essentials they need to thrive -- at home, school and play.

"For fifteen years, Improv Asylum has produced an all-night charity show," says co-producer Michael Anastasia, "It's an incredibly special night and we're so excited to partner with Cradles to Crayons for this year's event."

VIP tickets are $50 and come with a copy of Improv Asylum co-founder Norm Laviolette's book, "The Art of Making Sh!t Up." Standard tickets are $30. Both ticketing tiers allow audiences entry for the entire event, so audience members can come and go as they please.

Sponsors donating items for this year's auctions include tickets and VIP experiences to the Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox. Organizations sponsoring an hour include Laugh Boston, the Faneuf Law Group and the The Organic Project (TOP).

About Improv Asylum

For over 20 years, Improv Asylum has been Boston's best comedy. Located in the heart of the historic North End of Boston, Improv Asylum is open every day of the week with their signature sketch and improv main stage revue running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. With classes, corporate training and private events, the company has performed for over a million people — a number that continues to grow with the recent addition of their New York City location. Find out more information at www.improvasylum.com

About Cradles to Crayons

Cradles to Crayons launched in Boston in 2002 and has operations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The nonprofit provides children from birth through age 12 facing Clothing Insecurity with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. They supply these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities. Cradles to Crayons mobilizes communities to collect and donate new and gently used high-quality children's items. The organization engages thousands of youth and adults each year in tangible service activities that benefit local children in need. For more information, please visit www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/

