Improvado, SXSW Partner to Elevate Enterprise Marketing Analytics & Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Improvado, an AI-powered marketing analytics and insights platform, has announced a formal partnership with South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals as their official Marketing Analytics Partner. The strategic collaboration marks a significant step in revolutionizing how large consumer brands integrate, analyze, attribute, and extract insights from large marketing datasets.

As the leading enterprise marketing analytics platform, Improvado helps SXSW, large consumer brands, and agencies streamline and aggregate disparate marketing data to build comprehensive attribution and ROI reporting, enabling marketing teams to have a full view of what's working—and what's not. The company's expertise in embedding and applying artificial intelligence (AI) in large dataset analysis translates into quicker insights for the brand and e-commerce marketers who use Improvado every day.

"While we are overjoyed to be working with SXSW as its official partner, we are especially looking forward to engaging with the vibrant SXSW community and exploring new frontiers—and new problems to solve—in the broader marketing analytics space." – Daniel Kravtsov, Co-Founder & CEO at Improvado.

"SXSW is proud to partner with Improvado as this year's Official Marketing Analytics Partner. With the evolving state of data and privacy, SXSW needed a reporting platform that provides the tools and guidance to unify our data into actionable insights. Improvado was the obvious choice, empowering us to be agile in our decision making and inform our business strategies." – Bryan Culver, Director of Digital Marketing at SXSW.

As an Official Partner, Improvado will showcase AI-powered analytics and insights solutions at this year's SXSW Creative Industries Expo. Attendees will be able to experience first-hand the marketing technology Improvado is known for today and a new suite of proprietary AI tools built on the company's newly released AI Marketing Intelligence Core™.

For more information about Improvado and their participation at SXSW, visit improvado.io/events/sxsw-2024

About Improvado

Improvado is where technology meets marketing insights. Improvado harnesses the power of AI to provide comprehensive analytics solutions for large enterprises. Its platform integrates, simplifies, governs, and attributes complex data across diverse data sources, offering a unified, clear view of marketing ROI and performance.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2024 will take place March 8-16 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com . To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend .

SOURCE Improvado