Improve Academic Outcomes through Access to Health Care Coverage

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, studies have shown that children who have health coverage miss fewer classes and perform better in school than those who are uninsured. With the proper health coverage, children can get the immunizations, check-ups, eye exams, dental visits and preventive care they may need to fully participate in school and remain engaged both in the classroom and extracurricular activities. Health coverage can also prove beneficial when a child is sick or injured.

In fact, millions of children and teens already qualify for free or low-cost health coverage, including dental coverage, through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). These programs can help those who qualify get the coverage they need to excel in the classroom.

To help ensure their kids make the grade, parents need to first do their homework when it comes to health coverage. To make sure you have assessed your coverage options, keep in mind these health care coverage questions and answers:

What do Medicaid and CHIP cover?

Medicaid and CHIP provide comprehensive coverage for children and teens nationwide who qualify. This includes routine check-ups, doctor visits, prescriptions and immunizations, dental and vision care, and emergency services, all at little or no cost to you or your family.

How do I know if my child is eligible?

In most states, children and teens up to age 19 are eligible to enroll. Depending on your income, many families qualify for free or low-cost health coverage.

Once enrolled, how long is my child eligible for coverage?

Children and teens can stay covered for as long as they qualify. You'll need to renew their coverage once a year.

How do I apply?

You can apply online, over the phone, by mail or in-person with your state's Medicaid or CHIP agency or visit the "Find Coverage for Your Family" section on InsureKidsNow.gov. For more information, call 1-877-KIDS-NOW (1-877-543-7669).

When can I apply for enrollment?

Since there is no special open enrollment period for Medicaid or CHIP, you can enroll at any time.

For more information, and to learn about the coverage options available for you and your family, visit InsureKidsNow.gov or call 1-877-KIDS-NOW (1-877-543-7669).

