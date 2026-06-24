Improve Blood Assay Analyte Preservation & Recovery with Advanced Materials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how dry blood spot (DBS) workflows can improve analyte preservation, recovery and decentralized molecular testing. Attendees will learn about the power of combining innovative material science with unique chemistries to collect, preserve and release dried blood microsamples. The featured speakers will discuss how these material technologies can recover a wide range of analytes, including small molecules, proteins, bacteria, viruses and immune cells, on par with standard liquid blood samples.

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovering analytes, including proteins, nucleic acids, bacteria or viruses from dried blood samples can be challenging, especially when existing dried blood microsampling technologies create reproducibility and reliability concerns. This webinar explores how engineered porous fiber technology can support a more reliable dry blood spot (DBS) approach, enabling consistent analyte recovery, ambient stabilization and simplified workflows that address limitations of conventional DBS methods.

A dry-state microsampling device is designed to collect, stabilize and transport biological samples in a test-ready format for downstream analysis. Combined with stabilizing chemistry, the fiber matrix supports consistent recovery of proteins, nucleic acids and immune cell-associated biomarkers from dried blood samples while reducing handling and cold-chain challenges associated with traditional workflows.

This webinar will present data from a multi-donor study comparing dry-state microsampling with conventional liquid blood collection. Using qPCR analysis of isolated mRNA, researchers observed comparable relative expression of biomarkers associated with T cells (CD3+, CD4+, CD8+), B cells and natural killer cells between dried and liquid samples, suggesting that the fiber matrix preserves representative immune cell population profiles for downstream immunogenomic analysis. The study also demonstrated quantitative recovery of genomic DNA proportional to sample input volume, along with minimal measurable loss of plasmid DNA to the fiber matrix.

The featured speakers will also share preliminary findings from an HIV therapeutic monitoring study using dry-state sampling, with early results suggesting analytical performance comparable to traditional wet collection while delivering the logistical advantages of dry-state sampling. Together, these studies demonstrate how engineered fiber materials can support reliable molecular analysis while substantially simplifying dried blood collection workflows.

Register for this webinar to learn how DBS workflows can improve analyte preservation, recovery and decentralized molecular testing.

Join Ben Cobb, PhD, Founder and CEO, ReadyGo™ Diagnostics; Ayokunle Olanrewaju, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Washington; and Ellen Weinzapfel, PhD, Global Marketing Manager, Porex, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Blood Assay Analyte Preservation & Recovery with Advanced Materials.

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