Improve Decision Making and Problem Solving in the Pharma Industry: Two Day Course - London, United Kingdom - June 24-25, 2019

A two-day course for those looking to improve their decision-making and problem-solving skills within the pharma industry

In the current challenging and competitive pharmaceutical industry environment, good decision-making and problem-solving skills are essential for effective and compliant working. This course will provide you with a highly practical range of techniques as well as structured thinking tools to help you confront problems, make effective decisions, and identify your individual strengths and weaknesses. You will gain practical advice on combining creative and critical thinking to enable you to tackle problems and make decisions from a different perspective to achieve maximum results.

Benefits of attending:

Apply tools and techniques to problem-solving and decision-making in the pharma industry

Explore the principles and psychology of making good workplace decisions

Discuss types of critical thinking needed in the pharma workplace, including strategic thinking

Gain practical advice on how to use creative thinking in both decision- making and problem-solving

Understand and influence the decision-making processes of other individuals and groups

Who Should Attend:



This course is suitable for anyone working in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and animal health industries who wants to increase their performance with effective problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Agenda:



Programme day one

Background to decision making and problem solving in the pharma industry

Defining decision making and problem solving

Discuss and examine types of decisions and problems in the pharma industry

Psychology of making good decisions and problem solving

Consider your biases and be clear about your opinions, attitudes, beliefs and prejudices in decision making

Examine how you think and solve problems

Decision making styles

Advantages and disadvantages of group decisions

Understand decision making processe of other individulas and groups

How to improve your decision making in the pharma industry

What are the key principles of effective decision making and problem solving

Identify common errors in problem solving and decision making

Discuss processes for effective decision making to increase success

Understanding root causes of problems

Apply tools and techniques to decision making and problem solving in the pharma industry

Examine different tools and techniques

Discuss types of critical thinking needed in the pharma workplace, including strategic thinking

Improve your critical thinking techniques to develop practical business ideas and solutions

Looking beyond your first solution to a problem - consider options for decision making and solutions

Programme day two



Creative decision making and problem solving

Different ways of thinking to facilitate creative decision making and problem solving

Positive approaches to facilitate creativity

Avoid barriers to creative thinking

Reaching a decision

Challenge your own assumptions by taking data and circumstances into account

Do you have adequate data to make a decision

Seeking assistance and input from others

Stakeholder views

Solving problems and reaching decisions collaboratively or in teams

Influence the decisoin making processes of other individuals or groups

Implementation of decisions

Consider the consequences and implementation of your decisions

Design and execute appropriate action plans

Minimising risks

Communication of decisions

Monitoring progress

Lessons learned

Develop a personal action plan

