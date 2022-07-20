Improve don't move! Top tips for your remodeling project from MAD Design

/PRNewswire/ -- Forget moving house! More homeowners are choosing to 'stay put' and enhance their homes instead, and the team from MAD Design USA, home of heating and furniture/accessories brands EcoSmart Fire, Heatscope Heaters and BLINDE Design, say now's the perfect time for a revamp.

US Houzz & Home's 2022 Renovation Trends report revealed that home renovation activity and spend in the US have reached their highest rates reported since 2018 – and this year more than half of homeowners (55%) plan to renovate while nearly half (46%) plan to decorate.