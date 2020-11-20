Improve Employee Emotional and Professional Wellbeing, Reduce Burnout and Stress with InVista

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A business cannot thrive when its employees are struggling. Research has shown that the pandemic has left many vulnerable to mental health concerns—including depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance abuse, and even trauma. Not only does this impact individuals, it substantially impacts business, leading to increased turnover, absenteeism, productivity issues, and healthcare costs. Data reveals that more than 72% of workers want their employers to advocate for wellbeing in the workplace.

InVista can help. With more than 40 years of experience, we utilize proprietary, industry-validated assessments that examine sensitive topics of emotional and professional wellbeing and resilience in a business-appropriate manner, averaging over a 70% response rate from employees. Next, we turn your data into insights and identify key strengths and opportunity areas. We don't just uncover the problem, we help your organization take steps to fix it, leveraging our clinical and business expertise and our vetted, strategic partners to offer customized solutions that enhance YOUR employee wellbeing.

"Employees are a business' greatest asset, yet many companies are struggling to address ways to support their staff," said InVista CEO Kristin Greco. "According to research, every dollar spent on wellbeing brings a return of $3-$5 in improved productivity. Business leaders cannot afford to ignore wellbeing if they want their company built on a solid foundation."

InVista's wellbeing product helps companies understand their employee wellbeing on a deeper level and utilizes proven solutions to help your leadership address concerns, leading to more sustainable and long-lasting improvements. We produce results - decreasing turnover and burnout, improving productivity, and helping your business thrive.

Learn how InVista can help your company succeed. Visit InVistaInsights.com.

InVista offers talent assessment and wellbeing solutions that help organizations make better hiring decisions, retain talent, develop the right leaders, and support employees. Drawing from our gold-standard assessment tools, we develop tailored solutions for your organization using a data-driven approach to create powerful, insightful tools to help your business. InVista is a division of PAR, Inc. For more information, visit invistainsights.com.

