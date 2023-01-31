Improve Organizational Efficiency with the Latest Lesson From Fisher Improvement Technologies

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Improvement Technologies (FIT) is excited to announce the launch of a new 95-minute course on the intentional and practical application of Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) principles. This course will provide valuable insights and engaging breakdowns from two of the industry's leading thought leaders, Rob Fisher and Lewis Senior. Together, they will provide a comprehensive understanding of the key principles needed to "Do HOP Right!". This workshop can be purchased today by joining the FIT Online learning platform (online.improvewithfit.com).

The Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course will focus on how leader knowledge, language, and behaviors drive improvement. By understanding these concepts, leaders can better determine what they need to say, know, and do a little bit differently when dealing with an error or mistake. This can result in effective resolutions and valuable learning opportunities.

When it comes to mistakes and errors in the workplace, there are only three things that can be done. Reduce some of them, reduce their probability, or mitigate their consequences. This course will explore these three approaches and provide guidance on how to effectively apply them to any organization. Gain a deeper understanding of how to approach mistakes that have been made, the importance of avoiding blame, insights into behavior, and the importance of response. This is important because mistakes and errors can have serious consequences for an organization. Not only can they create negative outcomes for the business, but they can also have a detrimental effect on employee morale and productivity.

By taking this course to learn how to reduce errors and mistakes, you can help to ensure that your organization operates efficiently and successfully. Additionally, having a better understanding of how to handle errors and mistakes can help to create a more positive work environment and improve employee engagement.

Fisher Improvement Technologies is committed to providing the most up-to-date and innovative solutions for organizations looking to improve their performance and efficiency. The Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course is an invaluable resource for leaders seeking to create a learning-focused culture and drive improvement. By understanding the key principles and approaches to handling errors and mistakes, leaders can more effectively respond and create valuable learning opportunities. Invest in this course today to experience the full benefit of HOP principles and take your organization to the next level of efficiency.

About FIT

FIT is a leading provider of technology and education through its consultative services, helping clients improve safety, efficiency, effectiveness, and overall productivity in their workspaces. The company's mission is to equip clients with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve success in human and organizational performance, cause analysis, effective written guidance, and leadership development. With more than 30 years of experience, you can trust the FIT team to help you optimize your business and improve its efficiency.

Contact Information

Name: Justin Fisher

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 888.240.0119

SOURCE Fisher Improvement Technologies