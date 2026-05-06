Improve Patient Experience Through Digital Enablement Strategies: The Patient-First Equation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the root causes of patient waiting, namely systemic, operational and cultural, and why digital investment alone has not solved them. The featured speakers will share how agentic AI and intelligent workflows can shift healthcare organizations from reactive operations to proactive, patient-first delivery. Attendees will discover how life sciences organizations industrialize intelligence at scale, compliantly and with human experience at the center. Attendees will also walk away with a framework for building transformation backward from patient outcomes, not technology capabilities.

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In life sciences, every delay has a human consequence. As patients increasingly expect clarity, speed and trust, the industry is confronting a defining question: why do patients still wait despite major advances in digital tools, data and AI? This webinar explores that question and examines how life sciences organizations can make patient experience more operational by redesigning processes around the outcomes patients need most.

This session will examine three fundamental truths shaping life sciences today:

Why patients wait for answers, access and outcomes

Why agents struggle amid complexity, fragmentation and regulatory burden

Why now — why incremental change is no longer enough

Rather than starting with technology alone, the discussion will focus on what patients are truly waiting for and what organizations must change to deliver a more responsive experience. Attendees will explore the gap between today's operating model and a more patient-centered future built around faster decisions, scalable compliance and a stronger human experience.

The webinar will also look at how agentic AI, intelligent workflows and secure platforms can help organizations move from reactive operations to more coordinated, patient-centered delivery across functions and channels.

Register for this webinar to learn how patient experience can improve through reduced delays, faster access and stronger digital support.

Join experts from Cognizant, Gaurav Sharma, Market Innovator, Life Sciences; and Akshat Jhaveri, Vice President, member of ELT- Software Platform and Engineering, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Patient Experience Through Digital Enablement Strategies: The Patient-First Equation.

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