Improve Patient Safety with Code's Smart Battery Case

According to the CDC, every day, one in 31 patients will contract an infectious disease during a hospital visit. Many of these are caused by strong bacteria that can lead to serious complications like sepsis, or even death 1 . Mobile technology at the point of care has historically been unable to stand up to strict cleaning and disinfecting processes. This meant devices would get damaged under chemical exposure, or worse, they weren't being cleaned properly, contributing to the spread of infectious disease. The CR7018 solves this problem by protecting the mobile devices from damage while promoting easy, thorough disinfection.

"The CR7000 allows healthcare leaders to protect their investments but more importantly their patients," said Jennifer Braun, Mobile Program Manager. "Healthcare facilities have been searching for an enterprise mobility solution that accommodates their workflows and meets infection control standards—they're looking for the CR7000 product line."

Over the past few years, hospitals have been making do with consumer grade cases to protect and provide power for their iPhones. Unfortunately, these cases do not fully envelop the phone, leading to difficult infection control and premature failure of the mobile devices. These cases also don't have a swappable battery, so hospitals have been swapping the cases for a charged one, which has led to premature failure of the cases as well.

The CR7000 mobile series is designed explicitly for clinical workflows. The CodeShield plastics and Dragontrail™ glass screen protector provide confidence and durability; the fully enclosed housing safeguards against potentially harmful biomatter buildup; the quick-swap batteries and charging solutions provide 24/7 power and flexibility to keep your clinicians on the go; the BatteryTrak™ mobile application gives administrators visibility to the age of their batteries and helps them plan appropriately for replacements. There is no other mobile solution built specifically for clinicians like the CR7000.

"Health systems should be able to take full advantage of the benefits of mobile devices without having to sacrifice efficiency or infection control," said George Powell, CEO and President of Code. "With the ruggedness and extra power of the CR7000, hospitals can recognize the full potential of a mobile workforce."

