Improve Restaurant Cash Flow Through Innovative WOTC Optimization Program

Rockerbox and StaffedUp Join Forces for Restaurant Growth and Profitability Bundle

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no question that restaurant owners are looking for ways to improve their business' cash flow—particularly in the past few challenging years. Restaurants have been heavily impacted by COVID-related restrictions since March 2020 and are now faced with record inflation.

Relief is within reach.

Rockerbox https://www.rockerbox.tech and StaffedUp https://www.staffedup.com have combined their respective industry expertise to help restaurant owners execute employer-based tax credit optimization programs https://www.rockerbox.tech/tax-credits that will increase cash flow and attract desirable job candidates. The mission of Rockerbox is to introduce every small business owner in the U.S., particularly restaurants, to the power of employer-based tax credits.

"When you combine this with StaffedUp's web/social integrated Applicant Tracking System that focuses on effective hiring marketing, while decreasing turnover and time spent in hiring for the high-turnover restaurant employer, we're talking about a serious and tangible ROI opportunity," says Billy Giordano, StaffedUp CEO and co-founder.

By embedding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) screening tool inside StaffedUp's unique, innovative system, job applicants will have an easier, more efficient process for submitting their WOTC eligibility information.

"This will result in more applicants being screened for WOTC eligibility, and if more applicants are screened, then more tax credits are captured by the restaurant," says Philip Wentworth, Jr., Rockerbox founder and CEO. "The result is better technology, improved screening percentages, and more tax credits."

Rockerbox exists to look for ways to improve the overall WOTC optimization process with innovative technology, such as StaffedUp's program. Wentworth and Giordano predict the average restaurant owner can improve cash flow up to 40% by participating in this first-of-its-kind WOTC optimization program. https://staffedup.outgrow.us/staffedup-roi-calculator

In addition to his executive role with StaffedUp, Giordano is also a restaurant owner and Rockerbox client. "When we apply innovation to traditional WOTC optimization practices, we are able to achieve better outcomes for all stakeholders--applicants, employers, and partners," Giordano says. "Where else can a restaurant owner improve cash flow up to 40%? Communication and application of innovation are our key differentiators with the Rockerbox partnership."

DEMONSTRATION: If you are ready to make the move to a modern, results-driven ATS with an integrated WOTC optimization program, start the conversation today by requesting a free demonstration: http://bit.ly/40YTNIz

WEBINAR: Mark your calendar for upcoming free webinars on how StaffedUp and Rockerbox' WOTC Optimization programs can improve your cash flow: scheduled every Monday and Thursday at 3:00pm Central http://bit.ly/3HR4Mej.

