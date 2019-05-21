Improve Work Flow and Expedite Patient Care with StoreSMART's Magnetic Exam Room Flags

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreSMART's Rigid Magnetic Exam Room Flags provide a quick, effective, and easy signaling system to communicate at a glance the status of patients being treated in each examining room.

No need to screw in flags that damage walls. StoreSMART's 3" x 7" Rigid Magnetic Exam Room Flags attach to metal door frames, making them easily removable and reusable. Doctors, nurses, and techs can visually survey the status of each exam room, saving time for staff and patients.

Here's how Sue, a nurse at the University of Rochester Medical Center, one of the nation's leading medical institutions, uses the product:

"The technologists write the time when the patient's IV can be removed, and our nurses can see the flags from their station. This allows the nurse to keep better track of patient discharge times and patients do not have to wait any longer than necessary."

Write messages or instructions (e.g., diabetic, NBM, eat in room, physical therapy) directly on both sides of each flag using the included dry erase marker. Easily color code the flags using paper strips or our downloadable inserts. List what the patient needs, the starting time for the procedure, special instructions, or anything that facilitates your process—and simply wipe the note off the plastic when you are done.

Product Features

Made of clear, high-impact 16 mil PVC vinyl with a 40 mil opening

Overall size: 3 5/16" x 7 1/8"

Inside capacity: 3" x 7"—holds cardstock or office paper

Open on the short side

One 2" x 3" magnet on the short side designed to attach to metal door frame

