Improved Access to Vocational and Career Training with New UEI College Location Coming To Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tacoma community will gain improved access to post-secondary educational opportunities when UEI College opens a new campus location there in October. Originally known as United Education Institute (UEI), the UEI group of schools has evolved over the past four decades to expand its vocational and career training offerings. UEI operates 18 campus locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and now in Washington. The new Tacoma campus will initially serve about 200 students with room for growth and a planned expansion of offerings over the next few years. Pending all regulatory and accreditor approvals, the first cohort of students will start in Tacoma on Tuesday, October 26.

Programs launching at the new UEI College in Tacoma include Automotive Technician; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC); Dental Assistant; Medical Assistant; and Medical Billing & Insurance Coding. UEI College offers both day and evening classes to accommodate students who are working while pursuing their education, as well as a hybrid learning model that combines online learning with hands-on training on campus. The new campus, conveniently located adjacent to Tacoma's 72nd Street Transit Center (1415 E. 72nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404), is a 30,000 square-foot facility that includes classrooms and training labs for the dental, medical, automotive and HVAC programs, as well as computer labs, lounge areas and a student resource center.

Like all other UEI College locations, the new Tacoma campus will welcome students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority," said Tacoma Campus President James Grover. "UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students will see the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate."

In addition to these protocols, UEI College employees will follow the mandate from Washington state that all instructors and staff are vaccinated.

Investing in Tacoma, Responding to Growing Demand for Skilled Workers



"In our own way, we are contributing to the economic expansion and growing opportunities in Tacoma by supporting the personal growth of students, and by supporting businesses that have critical needs for well-trained workers," Grover said. "UEI is creating some 50 new professional jobs with our new location in Tacoma that include campus administration staff, support staff and instructor positions. We are still actively recruiting for a number of positions."

"Extending our reach into the Pacific Northwest with this first, new location in Washington is a result of the growing need that local employers have for well-trained professionals in health care and the skilled trades," said Dr. Fardad Fateri, UEI College President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to fulfilling our mission as a contributing member of the Tacoma community, helping students achieve their education and career goals, and providing employers with the essential workers they need to meet today's challenges."

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," said Grover. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources. If you are an employer looking to hire skilled workers, we invite you to talk with us about your needs."

Research shows that the initial programs being offered at UEI College in Tacoma are in fields where there is growing demand. For example, with the tight labor market, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that by 2026, employment of Medical Assistants will be up 29% from 2016 levels.

The BLS also predicts an increase for HVAC technicians as well. "The continuing growth of construction, both commercial and residential, is a factor in the projected growth for HVAC. New building construction, the retrofitting or replacement of aging systems with more energy efficient ones, and evolving environmental laws are also forces fueling the demand for qualified HVAC technicians in Washington," Grover said.

Automotive Technicians are in high demand across the state of Washington, reports the Washington State Automotive Dealers Association (WSDA), which calls the shortage of technicians a growing crisis. "Today's service departments are facing a crisis in the growing shortage of skilled technicians to service America's cars and trucks. It's a crisis that will deeply impact our industry unless we get ahead of it today," the WSDA report said.

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, skilled trades, business and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered at UEI are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, Georgia and Washington. For more information, visit www.uei.edu.

UEI College is part of the International Education Corporation (IEC) family of schools. To see a list of current employment opportunities at our schools, visit the IEC career site at bepartofagreatteam.com.

