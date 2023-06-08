Improved Customer Activation: Mapp Expands Marketing Cloud with New Functionalities

Mapp Digital US, LLC

08 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, announces the addition of several new updates to its core product, Mapp Cloud. These enhancements offer marketing professionals a range of expanded cloud functionalities, empowering them to deliver more personalized and effective campaigns.

At the heart of this update is the newly enhanced Magento plugin. Marketing professionals utilizing Magento can connect their e-commerce platform with the powerful Mapp Cloud and benefit from comprehensive marketing capabilities. Real-time insights allow marketers to create personalized, cross-channel campaigns based on user behavior. For example, shopping behavior predictions can be made, and campaigns can be tailored accordingly.

Within Mapp Cloud, marketers can connect relevant service phone numbers with push and in-app messages using the new "Tap-to-Call" feature. With just one tap, customers can directly interact with brands, enabling more proactive customer service, the promotion of seasonal offers, or the delivery of information regarding their latest orders in a quick and streamlined manner.

Another enhancement to Mapp Cloud is the extended functionality of Mapp Intelligence. With this analytics solution, individual time periods can now be defined for analyses and dashboards, allowing targeted data selection for specific analysis purposes and comparison of marketing activities based on user needs. Additionally, Mapp Intelligence now enables configuration monitoring and rollback of changes, giving users full control over their collected data and allowing them to view version history, make modifications, and revert if necessary.

Additional product updates include:

  • Improved email functions such as monitoring and inbox display for Mapp Engage
  • New SMS provider for Mapp Engage
  • Update to the Analytics API for Mapp Intelligence
  • Video Analytics for YouTube for Mapp Intelligence
  • More Flexibility for Onsite Placements for Mapp Intelligence
  • Mapp Cloud Debugger: browser detection and content engagement updates
  • And many more. You can find the full Mapp Cloud June update here.

"In today's world, holistic marketing across various channels is of great importance. At Mapp, we take pride in continuously providing our customers with innovative new solutions and exciting enhancements," says Eric Lubow, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Mapp. "It is crucial for our customers to reach their target audience at every touchpoint in order to ensure a seamless customer experience. With these new updates, we continue to push the boundaries of digital marketing and offer our clients a first-class platform to achieve their marketing goals."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for what matters and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers also benefit from tailored and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved.

Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 700 businesses across Europe and in the US. Mapp's clients include Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, West Ham United F.C., MyToys, Pepsico, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

