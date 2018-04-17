"Our expensive footwear became unwearable after the straps had stretched. Our invention will help extend the life of flip-flops and thus save money by not having to replace them," said the inventors. The FIT-FLOP enables footwear to continue to be worn after the straps had stretched. It prevents having to prematurely replace footwear because of stretched out straps, thus saving money. These improved flip-flops will be fashionable and trendy, and will offer a durable and comfortable design. They can be produced in a variety of colors and design patterns, as well as display sports emblems to cater to sports fans. The adjustable fasteners may be located in various places on the straps, allowing for comfort and design options.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improved-flip-flops-with-adjustable-design-invented-cct-4082-300629871.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

