Improved Outcomes Across the HHS Spectrum By Delivering a Person-Centric Benefits Platform -- Free OPEN MINDS Webinar, Sponsored By WEX Health

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Social Determinants of Health" is not a new term among those in the health and human services space; however, an integrated benefits delivery platform addressing health and social programs is new. Government agencies can improve outcomes and contain costs by streamlining and simplifying benefit delivery across the vast breadth of health and human services.

On Tuesday, November 10th at 1:00 pm ET, John Sweeney, Director of Business Development for Public Sector, Health at WEX Health; Ryan Howells, Principal at Leavitt Partners; and Kristopher Vilamaa, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Mostly Medicaid, will present the executive web briefing, "Improved Outcomes Across the HHS Spectrum By Delivering a Person-Centric Benefits Platform." The speakers will discuss how a person-centric benefits platform can affect social impact and transition services.

Imagine one platform, one login delivering benefits on a single card with multiple purses across transportation, childcare, housing, healthcare, food and cash assistance programs. It's time to improve health and human services outcomes with a unified, person-centric benefits platform.

Registration for this executive web briefing is free of charge, courtesy of WEX Health, and brought to you by OPEN MINDS. If you are unable to attend, please still register. At the end of the event, all registrants will receive a recorded copy of the executive web briefing and presentation slides. Register at: https://www.openminds.com/event/improved-outcomes-across-the-hhs-spectrum-by-delivering-a-person-centric-benefits-platform/.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

About WEX Health

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. Learn more: https://www.wexinc.com/solutions/health-cloud/.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

