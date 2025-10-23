Improved Pharma exhibiting and presenting at AAPS 2025 PHARMSCI 360

Meet us at Booth #3561 and posters M1030-04-26, M1330-08-54, and T1130-02-10.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. , Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Improved Pharma occupies a larger corner booth (#3561) shared with Varda Space Industries (#3563). We are conveniently located on the main aisle of the exhibition floor in between the 360 stage and Poster Forum 7. Stephen Byrn, Pam Smith, Susan-Bogdanowich-Knipp, Ruba Alajlouni and Lauren Smith will represent Improved Pharma. Please stop by the booth to discuss your R&D needs, learn more about our current research in solid-state chemistry and formulation design, and talk about crystallization in microgravity.

Improved Pharma's latest research has been selected for a Special Poster Collection on Amorphous Solid Dispersions. On Monday, November 10th, Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma will present "The Use of Raman Mapping and Hot-Stage Microscopy to Detect Micro-Domains of Crystallinity in Amorphous Solid Dispersions of Nilotinib". This special collection features 5 posters that were personally selected by host Bill Williams, III, Ph.D., FAAPS, University of Texas at Austin. The session is from 10:30 AM – 11:25 AM at Poster Forum 4. Each author will have approximately 10 minutes to present their poster and answer any questions. Dr. Smith's poster will also be presented on Tuesday, November 11th in the regular poster session (T1130-02-10).

Improved Pharma also has a joint poster with BASF, "Critical Insights into High Drug Load Amorphous Formulations: Challenges and Advanced Techniques". The research will be presented by Dr. Nitin Kumar K. Swarnakar from BASF in poster M1330-08-54. This poster discusses how slight variations upon scale-up negatively impacted dissolution results. It highlights how advanced tools like Raman mapping can provide critical information regarding the quality of different batches.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

